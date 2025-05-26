Jennifer Lopez Kisses Backup Dancers in Wild AMAs Performance — Fans React (VIDEO)

Jennifer Lopez turned up the heat in her opening number as host of the 2025 American Music Awards. The multi-hyphenated star danced to 23 hit songs from the last year in a six-minute medley and caught viewers’ attention when she kissed some of her backup dancers during the performance.

The 2025 AMAs took place live from the BleauLive Theater at Fontainebleau in Las Vegas on Memorial Day, Monday, May 26, on CBS. The medley started with Lopez singing a new arrangement of her song with Pitbull, “Dance Again,” before heading into a long and elaborate dance number. Some of the songs in the medley included Billie Eilish‘s “Birds of the Feather,” Chappell Roan‘s “Hot 2 Go” and “Good Luck, Babe,” Kendrick Lamar‘s “squabble up,” tracks from Beyoncé‘s Cowboy Carter album, Bruno Mars and Rosé’s “APT.,” and more.

When Teddy Swims‘ “Lose Control” came on, Lopez turned to one of her male-presenting dancers for a kiss, followed by a female-presenting dancer. Viewers took to Twitter to react to the moment. Some were into the kissing, while others were surprised and confused by what they were seeing.

“JLo kissing her back-up dancer. B*TCH WE WON,” one fan wrote on Twitter.

“What is this JLo performance and why is she kissing her dancers lol,” wrote another.

It was a mixed bag of reactions to the moment to kick off the night.

The American Music Awards are the biggest fan-voted music awards show in the country. This year, according to Lopez’s opening remarks after her performance, more fans voted for their favorite artists than ever before. Performers for the 2025 AMAs include Gloria Estefan, Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani with a medley of her hits, Benson Boone, Lainey Wilson, and Reneé Rapp. Shelton was the first performer to take to the stage after Lopez, and then he returned to introduce Stefani’s performance. The first award of the night went to SZA, who ended up snagging a second win within the first hour of the show.

Still to come are performances from Janet Jackson and Rod Stewart. Jackson is receiving the prestigious ICON Award, which recognizes an artist whose body of work has marked a global influence over the music industry. Stewart is being given the Lifetime Achievement Award.

See more fan reactions to JLo’s opening performance at the 2025 AMAs below.

