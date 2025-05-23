‘Man v. Food’s Adam Richman Asks Fans for Prayers Ahead of Mysterious Second Surgery

Fans are pretty concerned about the well-being of former Man v. Food host Adam Richman after he posted a cryptic update about his ongoing health issues.

The foodie and sushi chef, who hosted the Travel Channel show from 2008 until 2012, shared a concerning message on his Instagram feed Friday (May 23), asking fans and followers for prayers as he undergoes a second surgery for a mystery condition.

“Hello beautiful people. Don’t want to scare anyone like last time, so just want to be ultra clear-

Today is surgery number two. And because nobody knows the future, I just wanted to once again tell all those who have been so kind and supportive of me & the shows I make and have made, I am forever grateful & love you all so much,” Richman wrote. “If I’m granted the opportunity to come out of this, I promise I’ll continue to work my tail off to give you my all. Blessed to live the life I have & yes, blessed to live long enough to see my beloved @spursofficial lift a European Trophy.”

The post continued, “If ya have second, lift your boy up in your prayers. See ya on the other side.”

Fans immediately flooded Richman’s post with well wishes.

“Sending you prayers and good luck on your surgery today. Wishing you a speedy recovery!” wrote one fan. “You got this, Adam! We’ll be watching you for many years to come! Bear hugs!” wrote another.

The “last time” he may be referring to might be 2018, when he contracted a methicillin-resistant staphylococcus aureus (MRSA) infection and required hospitalization and surgery as a result. The TV host revealed in 2022 that he contracted the illness while he was in Zurich, Switzerland, for a cooking event and had inflammation near his mustache area.

“I’d gone to a doctor and then eventually my lip inflated like a banana — it was grotesque. I remember I went to tear a piece of medical tape and I couldn’t get to my teeth,” he said on Celebrity Catch Up: Life After That Thing. “At the moment, it never felt like ‘you’re going to die.’ It was never something that they posited, but it was always sort of understood… I think they didn’t want to freak me out.”

After hosting Man v. Food, Richman went on to serve as a guest judge on several shows, including Iron Chef America and BBQ Champ. He also hosted Adam Richman’s Best Sandwich in America in 2012, Adam Richman’s Fandemonium for Travel Channel in 2013, Food Fighters for NBC from 2014 to 2015, as well as Modern Marvels and Adam Eats the 80s for The History Channel.

Richman has been open about his depression over his weight gain as a result of competitive eating.