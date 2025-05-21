Jimmy Kimmel Reveals New Baby Was Reason for Unexpected Absence From Show

Jimmy Kimmel had a good reason for canceling his show on Monday night (May 19), and that’s because he was at the hospital welcoming the birth of his first grandchild.

The late-night host returned to Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Tuesday (May 20) to explain why he canceled Monday’s show, revealing to his audience that he has become a grandfather at 57 years old. After thanking the audience for coming, Kimmel updated his fans on what had been going on.

“We are back to work after an extra day off. You know, we were supposed to have a show last night, but we didn’t because my daughter had a baby last night,” Kimmel said as the audience cheered.

The comedian has two adult children, Katherine (33) and Kevin (31), from his first marriage to Gina Maddy Kimmel. He later dated comedian Sarah Silverman, a guest on last night’s show, between 2002 and 2009 before getting into a relationship with his show’s co-head writer, Molly McNearney, whom he married in 2013. Kimmel and McNeary share two children, Jane (10) and Billy (8).

“My oldest daughter, you know, people don’t realize… people know I have two little kids, they don’t know I have two older kids,” Kimmel continued, joking, “My oldest daughter, she’s 83 years old. Her name is Katie. Katie and her husband, Will, had a baby girl right at the time we shoot our show last night. So I decided to be there instead of here.”

“The baby’s very healthy. Her name… they gave her a very cute name. Her name is Melania. It’s Melania Thee Stallion,” he quipped. “Her name is Patti. Like the melt, but with an ‘I’ not a ‘Y.’”

Kimmel then shared a funny video where he called his Aunt Chippy, who has strong opinions on baby names. He told his Aunt that the baby is named “Jo Mama,” later adding, “Jo Mama Kevin Logsdon” and “Brangelina.”

Aunt Chippy was not amused, telling her nephew, “Jimmy, you’re full of s***. I swear when I die, I’m going to come back and haunt you.”

Kimmel went on to talk about the “responsibility” he now has as a grandfather, but he struggled to figure out exactly what that responsibility was. “You know WD40? You have to teach them about that.”

Later in the evening, Kimmel chatted with Silverman, asking her how she felt about knowing she once dated a man who is now a grandfather. “Well, it’s a bummer,” she said. “But you’ve always been older than me.”

Silverman, who released her new Netflix special PostMortem on Tuesday, also brought Kimmel “grandpa gifts.” This included items for his pocket: a penny, a button, some string, a candy, and a safety pin. She also gave him a black-and-white wartime photo featuring Kimmel dressed in full army gear.

“You need to be a hero,” Silverman said. “You can’t just be a veteran of K-Rock.”

“What war shall I say I was in?” Kimmel asked.

“I guess World War 2?” Silverman replied.

“How many Nazis shall I say I killed?” the host added before Silverman quipped, “Oh no, you were on the other side.”

You can watch Kimmel’s full opening monologue and his interview with Silverman in the videos above and let us know your thoughts below.