How to Watch the Ryder Cup 2025: TV Schedule, Lineups & Preview

Bethpage Black Course in Farmingdale, New York, is known as “The Beast,” and it’s not just because of its unforgiving layout and narrow fairways. The course, which has hosted two U.S. Opens (2002 and ’09) and the PGA Championship (’19), is also known for its vocal and enthusiastic galleries.

It will be hostile territory indeed for the European team when they face the U.S. at the 45th edition of the Ryder Cup, golf’s premier international match-play tournament, taking place September 26-28.

After winning the 2023 event in Rome, the Europeans look to become the first visiting team to retain the Ryder Cup since 2012. As least there will be continuity for Europe with Luke Donald appointed captain for the second straight Ryder Cup.

Keegan Bradley captains the U.S. squad, and after entertaining the possibility of being both captain and player, Bradley decided against it. The last Ryder Cup captain who also played? That would be Arnold Palmer in 1963.

Tournament coverage opens Friday with Day 1 on USA Network. NBC and Peacock air live matches on Saturday and Sunday. Coverage will also include live featured matches/groups on Peacock all three competition days.

U.S. Ryder Cup Team

Sam Burns

Patrick Cantlay

Bryson DeChambeau

Harris English

Ben Griffin

Russell Henley

Collin Morikawa

Xander Schauffele

J.J. Spaun

Scottie Scheffler

Justin Thomas

Cameron Young

European Ryder Cup Team

Ludvig Åberg

Matt Fitzpatrick

Tommy Fleetwood

Tyrrell Hatton

Rasmus Højgaard

Viktor Hovland

Shane Lowry

Robert MacIntyre

Rory McIlroy

Jon Rahm

Justin Rose

Sepp Straka

2025 Ryder Cup TV Schedule

All Times Eastern/Central.

Friday, September 26: Day 1

Morning fourball matches, afternoon foursomes matches (7a/6a c – 6/5c, USA Network)

Saturday, Sept. 27: Day 2

Morning fourball matches, afternoon foursomes matches (7a/6a c – 6/5c, NBC & Peacock)

Sunday, September 28: Day 3

Singles matches (Noon/11a c – 6/5c, NBC & Peacock)