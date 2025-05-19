‘Morning Joe’ Shocked by Doctor’s Analysis of Joe Biden Cancer Diagnosis

Morning Joe host Joe Scarborough spoke with a doctor on Monday’s (May 19) show who suggested former President Joe Biden‘s advanced prostate cancer is something he “has had for many years.”

Scarborough spoke with Dr. Ezekiel Emanuel, an oncologist who served as a medical expert for Biden’s COVID Advisory Board, asking him whether it takes time for prostate cancer to develop to a point where it spreads to the bone.

“Oh, he’s had this for many years, maybe even a decade, growing there and spreading. That’s right,” Emanuel said. “It’s a little surprising. I looked back at the records and there’s no evidence that when he got his health status and the medical records were released, that he had a prostate specific antigen.”

He continued, “Now, it is true that a lot of people recommend not doing a prostate-specific antigen after 70, but President Biden’s been in public life a very long time. He was vice president and had a lot of exams under 70. So it’s a little surprising that they didn’t do it. And maybe President Biden decided he didn’t want the test. Many men do decide they don’t want a PSA, but this is also aggressive.”

When Scarborough pushed on how many years exactly Biden is likely to have had the cancer, Emanuel responded, “We don’t know, obviously. And it is a little surprising to many of us oncologists that he wasn’t diagnosed earlier.”

Emanuel did note that it’s possible Biden chose not to get tested, as the decision to do so would have rested entirely on him.

“I don’t know what President Biden and his doctor discussed, but I think you are hinting at the other element, which is that President Obama had this test, President Bush had this test,” he added. It is a little surprising that the doctor didn’t take it.”

He continued, “And if he took it and didn’t report it and it was elevated, that is another case of doctors not being straightforward with us. We’ve had several of them with President Trump, especially around his COVID diagnosis. And if that is true, that would be very troubling.”

Scarborough wanted to clarify something, asking Emanual, “So, this is not speculation? If you have prostate cancer that has spread to the bone, then you are saying, most certainly, he had it when he was president of the United States?”

“Oh yeah,” Emanuel replied. “He did not develop in the last 100, 200 days. He had it while he was president. He probably had it at the start of his presidency in 2021. Yes, I don’t think there’s any disagreement about that.”

Biden, who announced his cancer diagnosis on Sunday (May 18), took to X on Monday morning, sharing a selfie with his wife, Jill Biden. “Cancer touches us all. Like so many of you, Jill and I have learned that we are strongest in the broken places. Thank you for lifting us up with love and support,” he wrote.

Several people offered well wishes, including Today co-host Al Roker, who replied, “Mr. President. As I found out from my battle with prostate cancer, you are part of a group that no one wants to be part of, but knowing you, you will face this latest challenge with courage, humor and grace.”

Mr. President. As I found out from my battle with prostate cancer, you are part of a group that no one wants to be part of, but knowing you, you will face this latest challenge with courage, humor and grace. — Al Roker (@alroker) May 19, 2025

You can watch the interview in the video above.