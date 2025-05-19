A ‘Trapped’ Wendy Williams, the Polaroid Story, Jordan Klepper Takes Young MAGA’s Pulse, ‘LEGO Masters’

Investigation Discovery

Trapped: What Is Happening to Wendy Williams?

Special 8/7c

Extra teams with ID for an hourlong report on former talk show host Wendy Williams’ health woes and the #FreeWendy movement that’s rallying to get her released from a guardianship that has overseen her life and finances since 2022. The special explores her rise to fame and infamy and revisits the controversies surrounding Williams since her daily show ended in 2022 (full disclosure: on which I occasionally appeared) and she was publicly diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia and aphasia. Interviews include The Wendy Williams Show senior producer Yazmin Ramos, who worked with Wendy for 12 years.

Library of Congress

American Experience

8/7c

Before there were iPhones capturing instant images, the Polaroid camera was a pop-cultural sensation, peaking in the 1960s and ’70s as amateur photographers grooved on being able to watch their snapshots develop before their eyes. American Experience revisits this phenomenon with a profile of inventor Edwin Land, who believed his technology could save the world.

Tom Griscom / FOX

LEGO Masters

Season Premiere 8/7c

The game-show off-season is fully upon us, with Will Arnett welcoming 11 teams of two for the competition’s fifth season, showing what they can do with small colorful LEGO bricks, with a $100,000 cash prize on the line. The first challenge transports the builders to a galaxy far away with a Star Wars theme, where they’ll make something new out of the remains of a destroyed planet. Where’s Andor when you need him?

Tyler Golden/NBC

The Voice

Season Finale 8/7c

Season 27 now has its Top 5: Jadyn Cree, Lucia Flores-Wiseman, Jaelen Johnston, RENZO, and survivor of the “middle four” semi-final, Adam David. In the live performance finale, they’ll each sing a ballad and an up-tempo song. Coach Michael Bublé croons “Always on My Mind” and Maroon 5 (with coach Adam Levine) is also scheduled to perform, while America votes and waits for the results in Tuesday’s all-star season finale.

Jordan Klepper Fingers the Pulse: MAGA: The Next Generation (11:30 pm/10:30c, Comedy Central): The puckish Daily Show correspondent and occasional anchor delivers his latest Pulse special, taking the measure of what he calls “young MAGA.” Traveling from college campuses to MMA Octagons, Klepper trains his droll gaze on the trend of a youth movement that buoyed the current president, with more voters under 30 supporting a GOP candidate than at any time since 2008.

