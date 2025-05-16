The Harrigans are in the middle of a war that has already become too costly to bear, but Jan (Joanne Froggatt) is unknowingly making it worse.

In last week’s MobLand episode, “The Crossroads,” the whole family — except, of course, for Brendan and Seraphina — headed to the Cotswolds mansion to brace for whatever impact the Stevensons would have on them, including Harry de Souza’s (Tom Hardy) reluctant brood. However, after getting a call from an emotional Alice (Emily Barber), Jan decided to step away and meet her newfound friend at a local pub. There, she volleyed a series of prying questions from Alice before being whisked back home by Paul (Emmett J. Scanlan).

Now, it looks like Jan is going to have to answer for her decision to leave the property in a big way… and Alice will have to face him, too.

In this exclusive sneak peek at Sunday’s new episode, “Helter Skelter,” crime family patriarch Conrad (Pierce Brosnan) confronts Jan directly about her decision to depart the country compound to meet up with her pal.

“Oh, the rules are simple. You go anywhere, you tell me. You take bodyguards. Do you know what just happened to Brendan when he went off the reservation? I’d hate to see that happen to you,” he says.

He also demands that she make a call to Alice so he can speak with her, and after hesitating, Jan complies. The call catches Alice in the middle of a jog, taking her by complete surprise.

“I’d like you to come down for a wee visit. We can have dinner, get to know each other. How does that sound?” he says to her.

“That sounds lovely. When were you thinking?” she answers.

“Tomorrow,” he then says.

If and when Alice accepts this meeting, she’ll no doubt be expected to try and prompt Conrad for answers by her eager colleagues. Surely, though, he won’t be as loose-lipped as Jan, and if Maeve (Helen Mirren) is around, the danger to Alice could be double. We’ve seen what happens before when a Harrigan suspects someone of treachery…

MobLand, Sundays, Paramount+