‘Survivor: Nicaragua’ Contestant Jane Bright Dies at 71 – See Tributes

Jane Bright, a fan-favorite contestant on Survivor: Nicaragua, has died. She was 71.

Bright’s passing was confirmed by her daughter, Ashley Hammett, who wrote on Facebook on Thursday (May 15), “Today Jane Hammett Bright was found passed away within her home by a good friend and county sheriff.” A cause of death was not provided.

Born on December 13, 1953, in Jackson Springs, North Carolina, Bright was working as a dog trainer when she appeared on the 21st season of Survivor in 2010. The tribes that season were divided by age, and at 56-years-old at the time, Bright started the game as part of older Espada tribe.

Her time on the show was marked by her intense rivalry with tribemate Marty Piombo and her impressive challenge skills. One memorable moment saw her catching a fish, cooking it over the fire, and eating it all without her other tribemates finding out.

She ultimately finished in sixth place (out of 20 contestants) after her tribemates voted her out for being a jury threat. Bright won $100,000 as the Spring Player of the Season (a fan-voted award).

Fans, friends, and fellow Survivor contestants took to social media to share their tributes.

Fellow Survivor: Nicaragua castaway Holly Hoffman wrote, “It is with great sorrow that I am paying tribute to my Survivor friend Jane Hammett Bright who left us today at the young age of 71. Participating in this game creates an extraordinary sense of connection among players, who become beacons of hope and inspiration for one another in a remarkably short time.”

She added, “From the beginning, Jane was my primary ally, and we shared many heartwarming experiences, including a memorable nighttime excursion that prompted production to intervene with spotlights. Jane, that will remain our secret forever,😉and I want you to know that you will be deeply missed and forever remembered in my heart.”

“Lord, I sure did get my heart broken when I opened up Facebook after work! 💔💔💔 One of my favorite Survivor family members, as I call them all, has passed away,” wrote Survivor: Ghost Island contestant Donathan Hurley. “I loved Jane so much!!! This lady was a firecracker! Always ready to have a good time and a good laugh! RIP Jane.”

“Rest in heavenly peace. Jane from Survivor Nicaragua,” wrote Survivor legend Sandra Diaz-Twine on Instagram.

“Tougher than a $2 steak! Jane Hammett Bright is one of the most incredible Survivors I’ve ever met,” added iconic Survivor villain Jonny Fairplay. “She knew when I first saw her, she wouldn’t be my cup of tea. But I realized pretty quickly she represented every southern woman that helped raise me and make me the person I am.”

He continued, “There’s never been a more resolute player in the history of the game. And there’s never been more of a friend that if you ever called them that would ALWAYS be there! Love you Jane, the Survivor community has lost one of the best.”