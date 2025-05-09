Why Dolly Parton Refuses to Do ‘The Voice’ and ‘American Idol’

Dolly Parton speaks onstage at Dolly Parton's Threads: My Songs In Symphony World Premiere
Dolly Parton is one of the most beloved artists across all genres of music, but don’t expect to see her judging a singing competition show anytime soon … or ever. The country superstar has been asked to serve as a coach on The Voice and a judge on American Idol in the past but has always turned the offer down.

“I’ve been asked to do that a lot of times,” she told E! News. “It’s too hard for me. That’s why I don’t accept it, because I know how sincere everybody is. Even if they’re not that good, they believe they are. And I just can’t hurt people.”

However, that hasn’t stopped Parton from making guest appearances on both shows. In 2015, she was a mentor to all four coaches’ teams in Season 9 of The Voice. She returned to mentor and perform again the following year during Season 11.

Plus, Parton was honored in Season 7 of American Idol in 2008 when the Top 9 artists all performed her songs. She served as a mentor to them during rehearsals. She has also performed on both shows in the past.

Country music has had its fair share of representation on the panels of both shows, though. Carrie Underwood and Luke Bryan are currently repping the genre on Idol, while Kelsea Ballerini is holding it down on The Voice. Blake Shelton, Reba McEntire, and Dan + Shay have all previously served as The Voice coaches, while Keith Urban was on the American Idol judges’ panel from Seasons 12 to 15.

Parton has obviously had plenty to keep herself busy over the years as well. The year 2025 has been tough for the singer, though, as she lost her husband, Carl Dean, in March. Carl died at 82 years old after 58 years of marriage to his wife.

