Watching ESPN without a cable subscription is about to become possible thanks to the network’s new standalone direct-to-consumer service. The ESPN streaming app, which was first reported by The Wall Street Journal in 2023, is finally coming this year.

So, when can users download the app and start using it, and how much will it cost to do so? Scroll down for everything we know so far.

When does the ESPN streaming app launch?

A specific date for the app’s launch has not been confirmed, but it’s coming in fall 2025.

Users who download the app will be able to access all of the live games and programs that air on ESPN, as well as programming from other ESPN networks like ESPN2 and more. If you are an ESPN cable subscriber, you can log into the app with your cable subscription information.

How much does the ESPN streaming app cost?

The app costs $29.99 per month or $299.99 for an annual subscription, per CNBC.

Bundling with Disney+ and Hulu will allow for a major discount, though, as all three services purchased together (with ads) cost $35.99 per month. Those who sign up for the streamer when it launches this fall can score an even better deal, with the bundle priced at just $29.99 per month for the first 12 months.

How is the ESPN streaming app different than ESPN+?

ESPN+ launched in 2018 as an add-on to ESPN’s cable programming. Not all of the content that aired on ESPN was available on ESPN+. While certain live sporting events, like hockey games and golf matches, aired on the subscription service, it was mostly used for overflow content and original programming. However, the live ESPN feed was never available through ESPN+.

Now, users who download the ESPN streaming app will have full access to all of the content from the network. Some of ESPN’s most-watched live games, including Monday Night Football, are not available on ESPN+ but will be available on the new app.

With the new addition of ESPN’s streaming app, ESPN+ will still be available at $11.99 per month (or bundled with Disney+ and Hulu for $16.99 per month.) Those who already have ESPN+ and want the all-access streamer will be prioritized when it launches.