‘Around the Horn’ Stars React to ESPN Show Getting Axed After 23 Years

ESPN’s Around the Horn is coming to an end after 23 years on the air, and many of its stars are heartbroken over the news.

The network announced on Tuesday (March 4) that the long-running sports debate series will air its final episode on May 23, ending the hit show over two decades since it debuted on November 4, 2002.

Originally debuting as a replacement for Unscripted with Chris Connelly, Around the Horn has become an institution at ESPN, airing at 5:00 p.m. ET on the network for 23 years, with almost 5,000 episodes aired.

The show sees Tony Reali, who has hosted since February 2004 when he took over from Max Kellerman, discussing the day’s biggest sports news with a rotating line-up of panelists. The panelists, including the likes of Woody Paige, Jemele Hill, Bill Plaschke, and Mina Kimes, compete for points and try to avoid being muted by Reali.

“Around the Horn has had a remarkable run of more than two decades,” said David Roberts, who’s an executive vice president and executive editor for sports news and entertainment at ESPN. “That kind of longevity in media is incredibly rare, and we look forward to celebrating the show’s many accomplishments before the final sign-off in May.”

He continued, “Beyond Tony and the ensemble of on-air contributors, we are particularly grateful to the production team led by Erik Rydholm and Aaron Solomon, who have been instrumental in ATH’s consistent success since the very beginning.”

Following the news of the show’s cancelation, many of Around the Horn‘s stars took to social media to share their reactions, including Reali, who wrote on X, “Thank you guys, I’m overwhelmed but I’ll try to give FaceTimes to you all! Between this and Ash Wednesday this is my busy season!”

Thank you guys, I’m overwhelmed but I’ll try to give FaceTimes to you all! All I ever wanted

Was for you

To know that I care. pic.twitter.com/QBaEIiQF8U — Tony Reali (@TonyReali) March 4, 2025

Reali also quoted the final lines from Guns N’ Roses “Rocket Queen,” writing, “All I ever wanted / Was for you / To know that I care.”

Paige, the show’s most frequent panelist and highest points-getter, also commented on X, stating, “My records will never be broken. But my heart is broken.” He also joked, “Sorry to hear that frat houses and bars no longer will have shots of fireball every time I’m muted.”

My records will never be broken. But my heart is broken. — Woody Paige (@woodypaige) March 4, 2025

Sorry to hear that frat houses and bars no longer will have shots of fireball every time I’m muted. — Woody Paige (@woodypaige) March 5, 2025

Many other panelists shared their thoughts, including David Dennis Jr., who wrote, “I didn’t even think about the possibility of being on TV until Around The Horn. It never gets old that I’m on the show I watched as a kid. I owe so much to this place and especially @TonyReali who is one of the most generous, genuine people I’ve ever known.”

I didn’t even think about the possibility of being on TV until Around The Horn. It never gets old that I’m on the show I watched as a kid. I owe so much to this place and especially @TonyReali who is one of the most generous, genuine people I’ve ever known https://t.co/t1T2xuCTvG — David Dennis Jr. (@DavidDTSS) March 5, 2025

“The show that gave me the confidence to even believe someone like me could do TV,” Kimes shared. “Will be forever grateful to the producers, and also @TonyReali, who models kindness and intelligence in a way that’s all too rare these days.”

The show that gave me the confidence to even believe someone like me could do TV. Will be forever grateful to the producers, and also @TonyReali, who models kindness and intelligence in a way that’s all too rare these days. https://t.co/7Ig4EEJV03 — Mina Kimes (@minakimes) March 4, 2025

“23 years!!! What a shift,” Emily Kaplan added.

23 years!!! What a shift https://t.co/rwriEC8spx — Emily Kaplan (@emilymkaplan) March 4, 2025

ESPN is scheduled to replace Around the Horn this summer with 30-minute editions of SportsCenter.

What do you think of Around the Horn coming to an end? Will you miss the show? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.