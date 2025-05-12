Gene Hackman Tribute, Dueling Singing Shows, ‘Gilmore’ From the Get-Go, Game Shows Galore

Everett Collection

Bonnie and Clyde

A versatile character actor who was also a commanding leading man, Gene Hackman was the Spencer Tracy of his generation. TCM pays tribute to Hackman, who died at 95 in February, with prime-time showings of his two most recognizable films: his breakthrough performance in 1967’s groundbreaking Bonnie and Clyde (8/7c), which earned him his first Oscar nomination, and as New York City detective Popeye Doyle in William Friedkin’s hard-hitting 1971 Best Picture winner The French Connection (10/9c), which netted his first of two Oscar wins. The late shows include the beloved 1986 sports film Hoosiers (midnight/11c), 1988’s scorching docudrama Mississippi Burning (2 am/1c) and 1975’s detective caper Night Moves (4:15 am/3:15c).

Tyler Golden/NBC

The Voice

8/7c

At long last, America gets a say on which singers continue in the competition with two hours of live semi-finals. Performing from Team John Legend: Renzo and Bryson Battle; from Team Adam Levine: Lucia Flores-Wiseman and Kolby Cordell; from Team Michael Bublé: Adam David and Jadyn Cree; and from Team Kelsea Ballerini: Iris Herrera and Alanna Lynise. Results air on Tuesday.

Simultaneously, ABC’s American Idol (8/7c) keeps things humming with a continuation of “Disney Night” from Disneyland, with the Top 5 celebrating heroes and villains from Disney favorites, each performing twice while America votes for the three who’ll move on to next week’s grand finale.

Everett Collection

Gilmore Girls

Can it really be 25 years ago this fall that we first encountered the dizzying banter of the hyper-caffeinated single mom Lorelai Gilmore (Lauren Graham) and her endearingly bookish daughter Rory (Alexis Bledel)? Not showing its age in the slightest, the beguiling dramedy that began life on the (much missed) WB network begins a linear run from the beginning on the nostalgia themed Start TV channel. The pilot episode airs at 5/4c and repeats at 11/10c, a pattern that continues Mondays through Fridays. There’s no place like Stars Hollow, which was also home to Sookie (Melissa McCarthy), Lorelai’s best friend and accident-prone chef, and Luke (Scott Patterson), the gruff diner owner who finds himself caught up in the slow burning romcom of Lorelai’s life.

Robert Voets / CBS

The Price Is Right at Night

9/8c

Get used to it. With the regular broadcast season in its waning days, game shows will be finding more footage than ever in prime time over the next few months. For the next two Mondays, a night-time “Jackpot” version of the enduring daytime game show, hosted by Drew Carey, gives contestants a chance to play for big money and bigger prizes, including a Shell Game with a $150,000 top prize and a round of Grid Lock that could win a player a Porsche electric vehicle worth more than $90,000.

Fox

What Did I Miss?

Series Premiere

The late-night humorist hosts a quirky game show over three nights (with episodes airing Tuesday and Wednesday) that puts a new spin on current-affairs TV. The contestants were isolated from the outside world — no social media, TV, Internet or phones (lucky them!) — from January 20, the day of the president’s inauguration, through mid-April. Their task, with $50,000 on the line, is to figure out which headlines and scenarios described by Gutfeld are real and which are fake. Given the chaotic events of the last months, that’s not going to be easy.

INSIDE MONDAY TV:

America’s Most Wanted: Missing Persons (8/7c, Fox): The true-crime spinoff airs its season finale, followed by a new episode of America’s Most Wanted (9/8c).

(8/7c, Fox): The true-crime spinoff airs its season finale, followed by a new episode of (9/8c). Yes, Chef! (10/9c, NBC): Leggo my ego! Hosts José Andrés and Martha Stewart test the remaining chefs’ skills — and pride — when they reveal mystery boxes labeled 1-5 for the next challenge. Once again, the players are being judged not just on their cooking prowess but on their ability to keep their egos in check.

(10/9c, NBC): Leggo my ego! Hosts José Andrés and Martha Stewart test the remaining chefs’ skills — and pride — when they reveal mystery boxes labeled 1-5 for the next challenge. Once again, the players are being judged not just on their cooking prowess but on their ability to keep their egos in check. Harry Wild (streaming on Acorn TV): Well-timed between the Kentucky Derby and the Preakness Stakes, the light mystery goes to the races, where a racehorse throws its jockey and sabotage is suspected.