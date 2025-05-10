Sometimes, bad guys make the best good guys. That’s something we’ve seen for now eight seasons — five of Leverage, three so far of the sequel Redemption — and there are no shortage of criminals for this crew to go after.

The series, which first aired five seasons from 2008 until 2012 before coming back for more in 2021, follows a group of criminals who use their unique skills to helping regular citizens fight back against corporate and governmental injustices. But will it return for more after the current third season of Leverage: Redemption? Read on for everything we know so far about its future.

Has Leverage: Redemption been renewed for Season 4?

Not yet! And if you’re eager for news, you’re not the only one.

“We need it. Listen, the way that this whole thing runs is so wild now, right? They use algorithms, and people have to subscribe. So it’s like viewers and numbers of viewers aren’t really the thing they care about anymore. They want subscriptions, or they want to see who’s now coming that wasn’t here before. It’s really wild,” Beth Riesgraf (who plays Parker) tells TV Insider. “So to me, I’m like, yeah, I think it would be so fun. There’s still so many stories to tell. The list is never-ending, right? There’s so much potential for growth and fun. This universe is big, and there’s no rules in terms of how we can tell [these stories]. It’s stylistically, tonally so fun. Yeah, I just wish we’d know sooner so we can tell the fans what’s happening.”

When could Leverage: Redemption Season 4 premiere?

It’s impossible to guess. The series hasn’t been releasing seasons on a consistent basis. Season 1 was split in two parts, which dropped on Freevee on July 9, 2021, and October 8, 2021. Seasons 2 and 3 moved to weekly releases, November 15, 2022, through January 24, 2023, and April 17, 2025, through June 5, 2025. It would depend on when the renewal news came and when production began and wrapped.

Who’s in the Leverage: Redemption cast?

The series stars Gina Bellman as grifter Sophie Deveraux, Christian Kane as hitter Eliot Spencer, Beth Riesgraf as thief Parker, Aleyse Shannon as maker Breanna Casey, Noah Wyle as fixer Harry Wilson, and Aldis Hodge as hacker Alec Hardison.

What would Leverage: Redemption Season 4 be about?

Other than continuing to take down the bad guys, it’s impossible to say specifics. But chances are that at least one of the characters’ pasts will come back to haunt them and the crew to feed into the theme of redemption.