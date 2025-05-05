Cheryl Burke Shares New Video & Fans Are All Saying the Same Thing

Don’t Miss All the Twists and Turns! For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our Dancing With the Stars Newsletter:

Dancing With the Stars alum Cheryl Burke often shares TikTok videos of herself getting ready or doing her makeup, but a recent video has fans saying she looks “unrecognizable.”

In a video shared on Friday (May 2), Burke is seen without makeup doing her version of the Gladdest “Done With Your EX” meme, where she mimes along to the song before transitioning into a full body shot where she’s seen in full makeup and a glamorous dress.

The comments were soon flooded with people saying the reality star doesn’t look like herself, with one user writing, “If I didn’t see the name I would’ve never guess who this was.”

“I didn’t recognize her,” said another.

@cherylburkeofficial Definitely went less smoky and more clean girl for this nighttime look. Do we like the pop of lavender on the lids? 💜 Let me know👇🏼

“She keeps saying she’s Cheryl Burke but not sure,” another added.

Another wrote, “What happened ….this is not Cheryl.”

“Imma have to ask these celebrities to reintroduce themselves at this point. What is going on,” one commenter quipped.

“This is what ozempic is doing for all these celebrities,” wrote another.

However, others fired back at the negative comments, with one fan writing, “Uh uh y’all need to calm down..and focus on the issues in your own life because WHY are y’all commenting on how she looks….what she looks like is HAPPY to me.”

“Please be kind, some women go up in down with their weight most of their adult lives. There is no need to body shame her at all, it costs nothing to be kind,” said another.

“You never know what ppl are going though. Be kind!” another added.

Another said, “Wow some of these comments are wild. she lost some weight. let’s lift each other up. not knock each other down.”

This isn’t the first time Burke’s videos have inspired negative comments about her looks and weight. Last month, Burke responded to the criticisms, writing, “They said I was too heavy. Now they say I’m too thin. But what no one asked is… How do you feel?”

@cherylburkeofficial They said I was too heavy. Now they say I'm too thin. But what no one asked is… How do you feel? Well, I feel strong. I feel healthy. I feel me again. And guess what? My body isn't here for your commentary. I'm not too fat. I'm not too skinny. I'm not sick. I'm just finally free. Body image policing has real consequences. For someone without support? It can be life-altering. Let's do better. Keep your opinions out of someone else's healing. By the way, this is what healing looks like on ME. And for the record? Makeup isn't my armor — it's my celebration. If that offends you, maybe it's time you asked why… #stopbodyshaming #mentalhealthawareness #unapologeticallyme #selflove #selfworth #choosingme #fyp

“Well, I feel strong. I feel healthy. I feel me again,” she continued. “And guess what? My body isn’t here for your commentary. I’m not too fat. I’m not too skinny. I’m not sick. I’m just finally free.”

She went on to say, “Body image policing has real consequences. For someone without support? It can be life-altering. Let’s do better. Keep your opinions out of someone else’s healing. By the way, this is what healing looks like on ME. And for the record? Makeup isn’t my armor — it’s my celebration. If that offends you, maybe it’s time you asked why…”