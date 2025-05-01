Get All the Genoa City Gossip For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our The Young and the Restless Newsletter:

Allison Lanier‘s time on The Young and the Restless is coming to an end. Three years after she made her debut as Summer Newman on the beloved soap opera, Lanier announced that she will be moving on.

Ahead of her final episode as Summer, which will air on Friday, May 2, Lanier took to X to explain the reason behind her decision to exit The Young and the Restless.

“Hi guys!! This Friday, May 2nd, will be my last episode on Y&R!” she wrote. “I’ve loved the journey and learned so much but it’s time to grow in a different direction… very grateful for all of the Y&R fans who have supported me <3.” CBS has not confirmed whether the role will be recast following Lanier’s departure.

The actress received a Daytime Emmy nomination for her role in 2024 and appears to be riding the momentum of her budding career by moving on from the soap. She took over the role of Summer Newman from Hunter King in 2022.

Summer was introduced to Y&R in 2006 and was initially played by a series of child stars. Samantha Bailey then took over from 2019 to 2012. Lindsay Bushman was initially cast as the teenage Summer Newman in 2012, but was recast as King later that year. King left the series in 2016 to focus on her starring role in Life in Pieces, but then returned as Summer in 2018.

King left Y&R in 2021, although she made a few subsequent appearances as Summer before Lanier joined the cast in 2022. “I just feel like I’m in a stage of growth in my life in many ways and, at this point in time, I feel I have done a lot of growing on the show, and now I feel it’s time for me to grow in other ways and put myself in uncomfortable situations,” King explained on the Dishing With Digest podcast.

