‘Wheel of Fortune’ Contestant Loses Car After Almost Kicking Ryan Seacrest in Face

Wheel of Fortune contestant Demitri Vyzis solving the Bonus Puzzle on April 29, 2025
Wheel of Fortune/YouTube
A Wheel of Fortune contestant missed out on a car in the Bonus Round on a puzzle that was just too hard to guess. This all came after the game show contestant almost had a nasty accident with host Ryan Seacrest.

Demitri Vyzis, from Kirkland, Washington, played against Carol Miranda, from Los Angeles, California, and Casey Anderson, from Bradenton, Florida, on Tuesday, April 29. Vyzis, a former Greek dancer from Seattle, guessed the first two toss-ups, putting $2,000 in his bank. When he showed host Ryan Seacrest his moves, the contestant kicked his leg out and nearly kicked the host in the face.

“You have a long leg, Demitri,” Seacrest said.

He solved most of the first puzzle but landed on Bankrupt halfway through. Miranda, an avid passport stamp collector, also landed on Bankrupt, so the turn moved to Anderson, a sports mom to two kids. She guessed one letter before landing on Bankrupt, so the turn moved back to Vyzis. He solved “One of these days I’m going to get organized,” giving him a total of $10,500.

Miranda was down on her luck when she spun Bankrupt again during the Mystery Round puzzle. When the turn moved back to her, she only solved two letters before guessing the whole puzzle, but she landed on the Mystery Wedge worth $10,000, so she wasn’t too far behind Vyzis.

Wheel of Fortune contestant Demitri Vyzis kicking Ryan Seacrest on April 29, 2025

Wheel of Fortune/YouTube

Anderson finally got on the board when she guessed the prize puzzle, “Chugging Right Along,” and won a trip to the Canadian Rockies. She was only a few $100 behind Miranda with $9,599.

“It’s really anyone’s game tonight,” Ryan Seacrest said. “Who’s going to walk away with the win tonight?”

Each one of them solved a Triple Toss-Up, all adding $2,000 to their bank. The win came down to the final puzzle. All three contestants guessed a letter that wasn’t in the puzzle for their first go around. After four letters were guessed, Vyzis solved the puzzle in “Song Lyrics.” “How you like me now?” he shouted. That is a 2009 song by The Heavy.

This gave him a final total of $14,100. Miranda had $12,000. Anderson went home with $11,599. Vyzis moved on to the Bonus Round.

For the Bonus Round, Vyzis chose the category “Phrase.” He brought his wife, Nicole, with him to cheer him on.

After Wheel of Fortune gave him, “R,S,T,L,N, and E,” Vyzis chose “W,D,C, and O.” His puzzle then looked like “_  W_S  _ _ _ _ED.”

When the timer counted down, Vyzis guessed, “I was boiled.” I was- let’s see here.” He didn’t guess another word and didn’t guess the puzzle in time.

“It’s not ‘I was boiled,'” Ryan Seacrest said, which made the contestant laugh. The puzzle was revealed to be “I was amazed.” Seacrest showed Vyzis the envelope, which said “Lincoln” in it. He lost out on the car but still went home with $14,000.

“That was tough,” a YouTube user said after his Bonus Round was posted to the platform.

“Picked the wrong vowel for this one,” said another.

