‘The View’: Whoopi Goldberg Says Why Trump’s First 100 Days Feels Like ‘100 Years’

Insert the Old Rose Titanic “It’s been 84 years” GIF here, as far as Whoopi Goldberg is concerned. On Tuesday’s (April 29) new live episode of The View, the cohost and moderator led the first “Hot Topic” discussion about Donald Trump‘s first 100 days in office and said it felt more like “100 years.”

“It’s the 100th day. I know it doesn’t feel like 100 days, it feels like 100 years, but it’s the 100th day of You Know Who’s second term now,” she said to introduce the subject before adding, “Yesterday, he lashed out on social media over reports that he has the lowest disapproval numbers of any president in the last seven decades.”

She then introduced footage of White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt calling a reported decision by Amazon to display the price increases from Trump’s tariffs policy “a hostile and political act” and was stunned into silence. (Amazon subsequently denied it will be doing this.)

“I don’t even know what to say to this,” she said, exasperated.

Joy Behar was relieved by the Amazon rumor. “I felt like with everything going on, I thought [Jeff] Bezos was a Trumper, and I was afraid because I love Amazon. Everything comes the next day. It’s unbelievable. And now I can like Amazon again because they’re telling people, ‘Watch out.’ I was at Costco the other day, which I love also, and I couldn’t get past the people. There were mobs. His legacy has said that he made a run on toilet paper. That’s his legacy after 100 years.”

Sara Haines also liked the idea of Amazon posting tariff increases next to products. “That’s a good business model,” she said. “When you have people turning to Amazon and all of a sudden the prices are jacked up, I actually think it’s just transparency to say, ‘This wasn’t us.’ And if President Trump believes this was such a great idea, he should just own it and be proud of it, rather than being disgraced when people know about it,”

Haines then went on to reflect on Trump’s second first 100 days, saying, “It’s really hard because it feels like he flooded the zone. I can’t even really remember even a month ago with some of the things we’ve dealt with over time. But I think we learned all we needed to know about this presidency in the first hours after he became president, with the pardons of the January 6 insurrectionists, and then also he removed the security detail of John Bolton. So it kind of came down to this, if you are a friend of Donald Trump, you will be fine. In fact, you will have certain levels of impunity, and you won’t have to be accountable. If you are a foe, be careful. He will come for you.”

For Sunny Hostin, the big takeaway from Trump’s first 100 days of this term is his consolidation of power unto himself. “What’s really important to note is that we do have this wonderful system of checks and balances that our founding fathers thought through. So you’ve got the executive branch and the judicial branch and the legislative branch … Congress is really the branch that’s supposed to be there, legislating and making up laws. What he has done in the first 100 days is he has had 142 executive orders. That is unprecedented. It’s more than any other president in history in the first 100 days. By contrast, during his first administration, [he issued] 33. [By Barack] Obama, 19, George W. Bush, 12, Biden, 42, and so he’s doing something that’s unprecedented, and two-thirds of Americans now are very fearful of these executive orders.”

Alyssa Farah Griffin had a different takeaway, which was that she agreed with Leavitt’s comments that voters chose Trump for his first-term economic successes but added, “The problem with it is he is not following that economic formula…. What gave us a pretty strong economy until Covid hit was thoughtful deregulation, targeted trade deals like the USMCA with Canada, a tax bill that lowered costs for consumers and made people invest. Here he is doing the absolute opposite. The former vice president’s chief of staff has called him out, and he’s saying these tariffs are the antithesis of what made you have success in the first term.” Griffin went on to say that Trump is “underwater” in approval ratings for key issues, “most notably, the two things he got elected on: border security and the economy.” She also predicted it will get worse once American consumers start seeing “empty shelves” as a result of the tariffs.

The cohosts went on to slam Trump’s deportation policies for reportedly sending children that are citizens to other nations without due process before Goldberg said, “The facts are, we left him with good stuff [under Obama and Biden]. He has pooped on it, right? He has now taken us to a place where people are just being removed, American citizens. These children are American citizens.”

The View, weekdays, 11 a.m. ET, ABC