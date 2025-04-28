MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow Slams Trump’s Approval Ratings Amid First 100 Days in Office

As Rachel Maddow prepares to wrap up her return to five nights a week on MSNBC, she has taken a look at President Donald Trump‘s latest approval ratings, which she said are “going very, very dramatically south.”

Tuesday (April 29) marks Trump’s 100th day in office, and also the day Maddow finishes her nightly run on MSNBC. The popular host returned to hosting The Rachel Maddow Show Mondays-Fridays for Trump’s first 100 days in the White House; starting next week, she will resume hosting Monday nights only.

On Friday’s (April 25) show, Maddow took a look at Trump’s approval ratings as he approaches 100 days as Commander in Chief. Citing polls from the New York Times, Pew Research Center, Fox News, and the Washington Post, Maddow described the numbers as “brutally bad.”

She started with the Fox News poll, reading out various questions from the poll and the corresponding answers. This included, “Do you think Trump has been competent and effective in running the federal government?” to which 52% answered “No.”

Another question read, “Do you approve of the job Donald Trump is doing as president” to which 55% answered, “No.”

“Not positive on the big picture for President Trump,” Maddow said before quipping, “What about the other President?” She then looked at poll numbers for Elon Musk and his running of the non-official DOGE (Department of Government Efficiency), which saw a “resounding” 56% vote their disapproval.

After going through more negative numbers, Maddow stated, “And that’s the Fox News poll… the others are worse.” She then detailed the results of the other polls, before adding, “When you are losing polling questions about stuff you’ve said you might want to do or stuff you’re trying to do, when you’re losing polling questions like that by 40, 60, 70 point margins we’re pretty close to something that looks like a national consensus view in this country. And the view is no — no to what Donald Trump is doing.”

“I mean, outright majorities of the country say that Trump has gone quote ‘too far’ — on tariffs, too far. On his cuts to the federal workforce, too far. On immigration enforcement, too far. On his overall changes to the political and economic system, too far,’ the host continued.

Maddow wrapped things up, saying, “So, it’s all bad for Trump in terms of the public just soundly rejecting everything he’s doing even the stuff that he says just for political effect, it’s having the opposite political effect that he intends. I don’t know that we have ever seen another first 100 days from any president this roundly rejected and hated by the American people.”