[Warning: The following contains MAJOR spoilers for Andor Season 2 Episodes 4, 5, and 6.]

If anyone on Andor deserved a win, it was Bix Caleen (Adria Arjona).

Granted, everyone on the show is going through something in the second batch of episodes. Cassian (Diego Luna) goes undercover to evaluate the Ghorman Front; Vel (Faye Marsay) accepts a dangerous mission that comes at a devastating personal cost; and Syril (Kyle Soller) becomes an Imperial spy to inform on the Ghorman rebels for Dedra (Denise Gough). That said, we’re cheering for Bix’s great victory — an act of well-earned payback that undoubtedly made the galaxy a safer place.

Here’s what Diego Luna and Adria Arjona had to say about their characters’ heartwarming relationship, Cassian’s spy mission, and Bix’s struggles and triumph.

Adria, how did you react when you learned that Bix was going to kill Doctor Gorst? If anyone deserved to do that, it was her.

Adria Arjona: I remember Tony telling me about that moment, and it was really gratifying, that whole scene. The man who plays Doctor Gorst [Joshua James] is the most beautiful, sweetest man in the world, so it was interesting — the idea of going into that scene being like, “Yeah, I’m gonna do it!” and then being like, “Aw, you’re so nice…” [Laughs] But it’s so much more complex than that. It’s not as easy, I think, as Bix in her mind realizes; it’s not as easy as revenge. She doesn’t cure it with just that button, which is Tony’s brilliance. You get that relief, and then you’ve gotta keep watching it.

It was so fun, during this second arc, to see Cassian in full fashion-designer disguise. Diego, were you excited to further explore the “rebel spy” side of him this season?

Diego Luna: Oh, yeah, definitely, and to show how much Luthen [Stellan Skarsgard] matters to Cassian, to show how much he learns from him. Yes, it was fun. It was fun. I am a costume person, and I love the process of working closely with the costume designer. Every piece of wardrobe tells the story of your character, right? I don’t like putting stuff because it fits, or because it looks good. There has to be a story behind it. Creating this, with Michael [Wilkinson], was fascinating. Witnessing his process — he’s such a fantastic designer. My mom was a costume designer, so I always pay a lot of attention. I don’t think I’ve ever worked with anyone like Michael. He has an answer for everything, and there’s a reason, and he takes time and wonders if it’s the best way to do it. When you’re wearing it, it’s like half of your job is done, somehow, because the pieces are informing what, as an actor, you need to put out there. It’s one of the best collaborations of this job.

It was sweet to see Bix and Cassian’s relationship further develop during this second batch of episodes. Well, sweet and a little scary, because this isn’t a show where romance typically ends well…

Luna: Nothing ends well here! I mean, come on. [Laughs]

Arjona: Nothing ends well!

How did you go about portraying decades of closeness between your characters in just a few short scenes?

Arjona: Again, I’m going to go back to that Tony Gilroy really has it on the page. Like you always say [gestures to Diego], I’ve been stealing that from you, by the way, there’s that line in Episode 1 where Cassian says, “I want to go home.” And he means Bix, when he says that. Tony summarizes a lot of history just with that, and I think he gave us a lot of really interesting moments in their history to play and dabble with. Every moment is very specific, what he chooses to show of these two characters. It’s really interesting to me. One of my favorite moments was that sort of Ferrixian dance that we played: the ritual. I don’t know what to call it, but that’s something that Diego very much created, and it was beautiful. I followed along with him, and this ritual came to life. It was very special. It’s one of my favorite moments for these two characters.

Luna: It was nice to have that opportunity. I think that made the first season stand out, you know? This was a show where you, as the audience, have time to witness intimate moments. Star Wars can fall into the events, and what they mean, and the battles, the action, and the adventure, but we also gave time to real life and the behavior of characters in their most intimate moments. It’s nice to be able to tell a love story that has time to witness, “How is lunch? How is dinner?” Waking up together, and moments like that. Simple, and easy. That, many times, says much more than complicated scenes. You witness how much they need each other, how much they are used to each other, and how much they became one. Tony knew how important this relationship was, and he set everything in Season 1. This is love in one of its purest forms, and it comes from a life of being together and knowing they’re there for each other.

Andor Season 2, Tuesdays, 9/8c, Disney+