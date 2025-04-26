Despite an (obviously Photoshopped) poster, Tina Fey is not remaking The Golden Girls.

At the premiere of her newest project, the Netflix comedy miniseries The Four Seasons, Tina Fey gave her take on the faked image — which shows her with Maya Rudolph, Amy Poehler, and Lisa Kudrow in a purported remake of The Golden Girls for Disney+.

“Oh, this,” Fey said when Entertainment Tonight presented her with the image art premiere. “I did know about this. I like that this was fooling people. Like, why would we ever take a picture where Amy and Lisa Kudrow are in costume, but we’re not?”

(Plus, look how Poehler and Kudrow seem to be conjoined by their hair. Do better, Photoshoppers!)

The 30 Rock alum joked, “If this fooled you, you might be a Boomer. And if you’re Gen X, and this fooled you, go to a hospital.”

Furthermore, Fey said she “would never touch” The Golden Girls, which ran for seven seasons on NBC and starred Bea Arthur, Betty White, Rue McClanahan, and Estelle Getty as older women living together in Miami, Florida.

“This is too perfect,” Fey said of the sitcom. “The original is… those ladies can’t be touched.”

And though Fey isn’t “remake-crazy,” she is one of the stars and creators of The Four Seasons, an update on a 1981 rom-com by Alan Alda. The miniseries follows six friends over the course of a year as one of the three couples navigates a potential breakup. Colman Domingo, Erika Henningsen, Kerri Kenney-Silver, Marco Calvani, Steve Carell, and Will Forte round out the rest of the cast.

Fey did tell ET, however, that she’s “always working” on things with Poehler, her former Second City and Saturday Night Live colleague and longtime pal. “We are developing something at Universal,” she said. “Hopefully, in the next year or so, we’ll be able to tell you that there is another movie coming.”

The Four Seasons, Thursday, May 1, Netflix