Bowen Yang was the first featured guest on Thursday’s (April 24) live episode of The View, and the cohosts had a battery of questions for the Saturday Night Live star, who was on hand to promote his new romcom, The Wedding Banquet.

First, Alyssa Farah Griffin asked him to address his viral Apple Dance moment at Charli XCX‘s Coachella set — particularly whether it was planned or not. About that, Yang explained, “It was pre-planned, but the first I heard about it was getting a text from Miss XCX, from Charli. And she was like, ‘I heard you’re doing the Apple Dance this weekend. Amazing.’ I was like, ‘This is the first time hearing of it, but sure, I’ll do it!'”

Griffin also noted that Yang portrayed Charli XCX on SNL while the singer was standing next to him portraying another singer, Troye Sivan, and asked how that experience was for him. Yang said, “It’s so weird… It’s like showing someone a macaroni drawing of them to their face. It’s so vulnerable. But she’s just such a good sport. She has such a sense of humor about herself.”

Sara Haines then asked if the headlines about him leaving SNL after Season 50 are true, and Yang clarified that what he said to spark those rumors was that he would leave “at some point,” and added, “I will not be leaving anytime soon.”

She went on to ask about his thoughts on Morgan Wallen‘s abrupt exit at the end of the show he was on in March, and Yang said, “Nothing happened that we knew of, but we got a great meme phrase out of it, ‘Get me to God’s country.’ I think we all get to use it now.”

The next order of business for Haines was to talk about The White Lotus star Aimee Lou Wood‘s complaint about the show’s mocking of her teeth (which SNL reportedly apologized for), and Yang said, “With parody, you never really the expenditure emotionally that someone might sort of take… She should be nothing but proud of the show. She did amazing — an amazing time on that show… Now we just need those reminders as comedians that like, ‘Oh, right, if someone is hurt by something, then that kind of makes the whole thing not totally worth it anymore, right?’ We get to sort of take accountability for that as comedians and shift gears. And I think she’s been in touch with the show… It’s all water under the bridge now, and we’re all moving forward.”

Lastly, Haines asked him about the rumors that Yang did not want to portray JD Vance, Donald Trump‘s vice president, on the show, and he said, “I just thought there would be better people there would be, there would be better people for it, but Lorne [Michaels]… It was my impostor syndrome.” Yang went on to explain, “Listen, I worked with an accent coach. I had to get between Ohio and Appalachia with the accent. It’s hard! It’s very subtle.” He then made the audience roar by noting, “Look, the guy’s a pope killer.”

