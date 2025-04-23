Backstreet Boys’ Brian Littrell Reacts to Son Baylee’s ‘American Idol’ Elimination

Hit All the High Notes For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our American Idol Newsletter:

Baylee Littrell‘s journey on American Idol came to an end during the Monday, April 21, episode. The aspiring singer was one of six artists eliminated after the reveal of the top 14.

After the episode aired, Baylee took to Instagram to address the situation, writing, “My American Idol journey has come to an end💙 Thank you so much to all that supported me this season🙏🏼 I love you all 🙌🏼 #idol #bayleetrain.”

His dad, Backstreet Boys singer Brian Littrell, popped into the comments section to send him love. “Bubba I am and always will be in your corner,” he wrote. “You’d [sic] are so strong and so very talented, and inspire me every day. It’s never the end, only the beginning for so many to be blessed by your gifts….. you killed it last night.”

Baylee made the top 20 and performed on Easter Sunday for America’s votes. After landing in the bottom 10, he had to perform for the judges’ save on Monday night. Carrie Underwood, Luke Bryan, and Lionel Richie had a tough decision to make, as they could only pick four artists to move on, which meant that six were sent home.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Baylee Littrell (@bayleelittrell_music)

Despite his elimination, Baylee kept his head held high. His mom, Leighanne, also weighed in in his comments section. “I wish they would have posted last nights performance … You killed it bubba!” she gushed. “SO SO VERY PROUD! You are a true artist, no bells and whistles needed! Keep on keepin on! I can’t wait for what’s to come!”

The proud parents have been by Baylee’s side since his audition. Brian even sang with his son in front of the judges, and they were impressed that the country singer wasn’t outshined by his famous father. Unfortunately, the momentum eventually died down, but the show must go on for the remaining 14 artists. They will take the stage once again on Sunday, April 27.

American Idol, Season 23, Sundays and Mondays, 8/7c, ABC