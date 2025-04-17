If you were totally buggin’ about the idea of never seeing Alicia Silverstone suit up as the millennial fashionista Cher Horowitz again, there’s good news. Peacock is giving the green light to a Clueless TV show with the actress returning to her role.

So what do we know about the Clueless sequel show so far? Here’s a look!

When will the Clueless TV show air?

There’s no premiere date yet for the Clueless TV series, but we do know where it’ll be available to watch: Peacock, which also produced follow-up series’ to other relics of the era, Saved by the Bell and The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air.

Who will star in the Clueless revival series?

Alicia Silverstone will be returning to her role as the sartorially satisfying Cher Horowitz, Deadline reports. She will also executive produce the show. No word yet on whether any of the original film’s stars — Stacey Dash, Paul Rudd, Donald Faison, Breckin Meyer, Elisa Donovan, Jeremy Sisto, Wallace Shawn, Twink Caplan, or Dan Hedaya will return to their roles. (Brittany Murphy, who played a lead role in the film, died in 2009.) Dash has, however, expressed an interest in returning to her role, especially if the project involves Amy Heckerling.

Who will create the Clueless show?

Gossip Girl‘s Josh Schwartz and Stephanie Savage will executive produce alongside Dollface‘s Jordan Weiss. And as if they’d leave behind the originator of the catchphrase-filled 1995 film! Heckerling will also executive produce alongside Robert Lawrence.

Has there been another Clueless show?

Yes! ABC debuted a Clueless TV show in 1996, which featured Rachel Blanchard as Cher and saw the return of Dash, Faison, Donovan, Shawn, and Caplan to their roles. The series ran for three seasons. In 2020, Peacock previously considered creating a spinoff centered on Dash’s character Dionne.

Has Alicia Silverstone ever reprised her role as Cher before?

Sort of. The actress reprised her role in a 2023 Super Bowl commercial for Rakuten, channeling the classroom scene in which she memorably declared, “May I please remind you, it does not say ‘RSVP’ on the Statue of Liberty!” Before that, she also donned Cher’s iconic plaid yellow two-piece mini-suit with knee-high tights and mary-jane shoes in a 2017 episode of Lip Sync Battle.