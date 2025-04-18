The long grind toward the NBA Finals tips off with first-round playoff games starting Saturday, April 19.

The eighth seed in each conference will be determined on Friday with the Play-In Tournament final matchups with the Miami Heat at the Atlanta Hawks in the East (7/6c, TNT) and the Dallas Mavericks vs. the Memphis Grizzlies in the West (9:30/8:30c, ESPN).

In a rematch of last season’s playoffs, Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks will try to avenge their 4-2 first-round series loss to Tyrese Haliburton and the Indiana Pacers.

The defending champion Boston Celtics open their playoff quest for back-to-back titles vs. the No. 7 seeded Orlando Magic.

The NBA Finals are scheduled to begin Thursday, June 5, exclusively on ABC.

NBA Playoffs 2025 First Round TV Schedule

All times Eastern/Central. Times and TV networks to be announced for later series games. *If Necessary

Eastern Conference

Cleveland Cavaliers (1) vs. TBD (8)

Sunday, April 20: Game 1: TBD at Cleveland Cavaliers, 7/6c, TNT

Tuesday, April 23: Game 2: TBD at Cleveland Cavaliers, 7:30/6:30c, NBA TV

Friday, April 26: Game 3: Cleveland Cavaliers at TBD, 1/noon c, TNT

Sunday, April 28: Game 4: Cleveland Cavaliers at TBD, TBD

Wednesday, April 30: Game 5*: TBD at Cleveland Cavaliers, TBD

Friday, May 2: Game 6*: Cleveland Cavaliers at TBD, TBD

Sunday, May 4: Game 7*: TBD at Cleveland Cavaliers, TBD

Boston Celtics (2) vs. Orlando Magic (7)

Sunday, April 20: Game 1: Orlando Magic at Boston Celtics, 3:30/2:30c, ABC

Tuesday, April 23: Game 2: Orlando Magic at Boston Celtics, 7/6c, TNT

Thursday, April 25: Game 3: Boston Celtics at Orlando Magic, 7/6c, ESPN

Saturday, April 27: Game 4: Boston Celtics at Orlando Magic, 7/6c, TNT

Monday, April 29: Game 5*: Orlando Magic at Boston Celtics, TBD

Wednesday, May 1: Game 6*: Boston Celtics at Orlando Magic, TBD

Friday, May 3: Game 7*: Orlando Magic at Boston Celtics, TBD

New York Knicks (3) vs. Detroit Pistons (6)

Saturday, April 19: Game 1: Detroit Pistons at New York Knicks, 6/5c, ESPN

Monday, April 21: Game 2: Detroit Pistons at New York Knicks, 7:30/6:30c, TNT

Wednesday, April 24: Game 3: New York Knicks at Detroit Pistons, 7/6c, TNT

Saturday, April 27: Game 4: New York Knicks at Detroit Pistons, 1/noon c, ABC

Monday, April 29: Game 5*: Detroit Pistons at New York Knicks, TBD

Wednesday, May 1: Game 6*: New York Knicks at Detroit Pistons, TBD

Friday, May 3: Game 7*: Detroit Pistons at New York Knicks, TBD

Indiana Pacers (4) vs. Milwaukee Bucks (5)

Saturday, April 19: Game 1: Milwaukee Bucks at Indiana Pacers, 1/noon c, ESPN

Tuesday, April 22: Game 2: Milwaukee Bucks at Indiana Pacers, 7/6c, NBA TV

Friday, April 25: Game 3: Indiana Pacers at Milwaukee Bucks, 8/7c, ESPNU/NBA TV

Sunday, April 27: Game 4: Indiana Pacers at Milwaukee Bucks, 9:30/8:30c, TNT

Tuesday, April 29: Game 5*: Milwaukee Bucks at Indiana Pacers, TBD

Friday, May 2: Game 6*: Indiana Pacers at Milwaukee Bucks, TBD

Sunday, May 4: Game 7*: Milwaukee Bucks at Indiana Pacers, TBD

Western Conference

Oklahoma City Thunder (1) vs. TBD (8)

Sunday, April 20: Game 1: TBD at Oklahoma City Thunder, 1/noon c, ABC

Tuesday, April 22: Game 2: TBD at Oklahoma City Thunder, 7:30/6:30c, TNT

Thursday, April 24: Game 3: Oklahoma City Thunder at TBD, 9:30/8:30c, TNT

Saturday, April 26: Game 4: Oklahoma City Thunder at TBD, 3:30/2:30c, TNT

Monday, April 28: Game 5*: TBD at Oklahoma City Thunder, TBD

Thursday, May 1: Game 6*: Oklahoma City Thunder at TBD, TBD

Saturday, May 3: Game 7*: TBD at Oklahoma City Thunder, TBD

Houston Rockets (2) vs. Golden State Warriors (7)

Sunday, April 20: Game 1: Golden State Warriors at Houston Rockets, 9:30/8:30c, TNT

Tuesday, April 23: Game 2: Golden State Warriors at Houston Rockets, 9:30/8:30c, TNT

Saturday, April 26: Game 3: Houston Rockets at Golden State Warriors, 8:30/7:30c, ABC

Monday, April 28: Game 4: Houston Rockets at Golden State Warriors, 10/9c, TNT

Wednesday, April 30: Game 5*: Golden State Warriors at Houston Rockets, TBD

Friday, May 2: Game 6*: Houston Rockets at Golden State Warriors, TBD

Sunday, May 4: Game 7*: Golden State Warriors at Houston Rockets, TBD

Los Angeles Lakers (3) vs. Minnesota Timberwolves (6)

Saturday, April 19: Game 1: Minnesota Timberwolves at Los Angeles Lakers, 8:30/7:30c, ABC

Tuesday, April 22: Game 2: Minnesota Timberwolves at Los Angeles Lakers, 10/9c, TNT

Friday, April 25: Game 3: Los Angeles Lakers at Minnesota Timberwolves, 9:30/8:30c, ESPN

Sunday, April 27: Game 4: Los Angeles Lakers at Minnesota Timberwolves, 3:30/2:30c, ABC

Wednesday, April 30: Game 5*: Minnesota Timberwolves at Los Angeles Lakers, TBD

Friday, May 2: Game 6*: Los Angeles Lakers at Minnesota Timberwolves, TBD

Sunday, May 4: Game 7*: Minnesota Timberwolves at Los Angeles Lakers, TBD

Denver Nuggets (4) vs. Los Angeles Clippers (5)

Saturday, April 19: Game 1: Los Angeles Clippers at Denver Nuggets, 3:30/2:30c, ESPN

Monday, April 21: Game 2: Los Angeles Clippers at Denver Nuggets, 10/9c, TNT

Wednesday, April 24: Game 3: Denver Nuggets at LA Clippers, 10/9c, NBA TV

Saturday, April 26: Game 4: Denver Nuggets at LA Clippers, 6/5c, TNT

Tuesday, April 29: Game 5*: Los Angeles Clippers at Denver Nuggets, TBD

Thursday, May 1: Game 6*: Denver Nuggets at LA Clippers, TBD

Saturday, May 3: Game 7*: Los Angeles Clippers at Denver Nuggets, TBD