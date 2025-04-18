NBA Playoffs 2025 First Round TV Schedule

Ryan Berenz
Comments
Milwaukee Bucks vs. Indiana Pacers NBA
Stacy Revere/Getty Images

The long grind toward the NBA Finals tips off with first-round playoff games starting Saturday, April 19.

The eighth seed in each conference will be determined on Friday with the Play-In Tournament final matchups with the Miami Heat at the Atlanta Hawks in the East (7/6c, TNT) and the Dallas Mavericks vs. the Memphis Grizzlies in the West (9:30/8:30c, ESPN).

In a rematch of last season’s playoffs, Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks will try to avenge their 4-2 first-round series loss to Tyrese Haliburton and the Indiana Pacers.

The defending champion Boston Celtics open their playoff quest for back-to-back titles vs. the No. 7 seeded Orlando Magic.

The NBA Finals are scheduled to begin Thursday, June 5, exclusively on ABC.

NBA Playoffs 2025 First Round TV Schedule

All times Eastern/Central. Times and TV networks to be announced for later series games. *If Necessary

Eastern Conference

Cleveland Cavaliers (1) vs. TBD (8)
Sunday, April 20: Game 1: TBD at Cleveland Cavaliers, 7/6c, TNT
Tuesday, April 23: Game 2: TBD at Cleveland Cavaliers, 7:30/6:30c, NBA TV
Friday, April 26: Game 3: Cleveland Cavaliers at TBD, 1/noon c, TNT
Sunday, April 28: Game 4: Cleveland Cavaliers at TBD, TBD
Wednesday, April 30: Game 5*: TBD at Cleveland Cavaliers, TBD
Friday, May 2: Game 6*: Cleveland Cavaliers at TBD, TBD
Sunday, May 4: Game 7*: TBD at Cleveland Cavaliers, TBD

Boston Celtics (2) vs. Orlando Magic (7)
Sunday, April 20: Game 1: Orlando Magic at Boston Celtics, 3:30/2:30c, ABC
Tuesday, April 23: Game 2: Orlando Magic at Boston Celtics, 7/6c, TNT
Thursday, April 25: Game 3: Boston Celtics at Orlando Magic, 7/6c, ESPN
Saturday, April 27: Game 4: Boston Celtics at Orlando Magic, 7/6c, TNT
Monday, April 29: Game 5*: Orlando Magic at Boston Celtics, TBD
Wednesday, May 1: Game 6*: Boston Celtics at Orlando Magic, TBD
Friday, May 3: Game 7*: Orlando Magic at Boston Celtics, TBD

New York Knicks (3) vs. Detroit Pistons (6)
Saturday, April 19: Game 1: Detroit Pistons at New York Knicks, 6/5c, ESPN
Monday, April 21: Game 2: Detroit Pistons at New York Knicks, 7:30/6:30c, TNT
Wednesday, April 24: Game 3: New York Knicks at Detroit Pistons, 7/6c, TNT
Saturday, April 27: Game 4: New York Knicks at Detroit Pistons, 1/noon c, ABC
Monday, April 29: Game 5*: Detroit Pistons at New York Knicks, TBD
Wednesday, May 1: Game 6*: New York Knicks at Detroit Pistons, TBD
Friday, May 3: Game 7*: Detroit Pistons at New York Knicks, TBD

Indiana Pacers (4) vs. Milwaukee Bucks (5)
Saturday, April 19: Game 1: Milwaukee Bucks at Indiana Pacers, 1/noon c, ESPN
Tuesday, April 22: Game 2: Milwaukee Bucks at Indiana Pacers, 7/6c, NBA TV
Friday, April 25: Game 3: Indiana Pacers at Milwaukee Bucks, 8/7c, ESPNU/NBA TV
Sunday, April 27: Game 4: Indiana Pacers at Milwaukee Bucks, 9:30/8:30c, TNT
Tuesday, April 29: Game 5*: Milwaukee Bucks at Indiana Pacers, TBD
Friday, May 2: Game 6*: Indiana Pacers at Milwaukee Bucks, TBD
Sunday, May 4: Game 7*: Milwaukee Bucks at Indiana Pacers, TBD

Western Conference

Oklahoma City Thunder (1) vs. TBD (8)
Sunday, April 20: Game 1: TBD at Oklahoma City Thunder, 1/noon c, ABC
Tuesday, April 22: Game 2: TBD at Oklahoma City Thunder, 7:30/6:30c, TNT
Thursday, April 24: Game 3: Oklahoma City Thunder at TBD, 9:30/8:30c, TNT
Saturday, April 26: Game 4: Oklahoma City Thunder at TBD, 3:30/2:30c, TNT
Monday, April 28: Game 5*: TBD at Oklahoma City Thunder, TBD
Thursday, May 1: Game 6*: Oklahoma City Thunder at TBD, TBD
Saturday, May 3: Game 7*: TBD at Oklahoma City Thunder, TBD

Houston Rockets (2) vs. Golden State Warriors (7)
Sunday, April 20: Game 1: Golden State Warriors at Houston Rockets, 9:30/8:30c, TNT
Tuesday, April 23: Game 2: Golden State Warriors at Houston Rockets, 9:30/8:30c, TNT
Saturday, April 26: Game 3: Houston Rockets at Golden State Warriors, 8:30/7:30c, ABC
Monday, April 28: Game 4: Houston Rockets at Golden State Warriors, 10/9c, TNT
Wednesday, April 30: Game 5*: Golden State Warriors at Houston Rockets, TBD
Friday, May 2: Game 6*: Houston Rockets at Golden State Warriors, TBD
Sunday, May 4: Game 7*: Golden State Warriors at Houston Rockets, TBD

Los Angeles Lakers (3) vs. Minnesota Timberwolves (6)
Saturday, April 19: Game 1: Minnesota Timberwolves at Los Angeles Lakers, 8:30/7:30c, ABC
Tuesday, April 22: Game 2: Minnesota Timberwolves at Los Angeles Lakers, 10/9c, TNT
Friday, April 25: Game 3: Los Angeles Lakers at Minnesota Timberwolves, 9:30/8:30c, ESPN
Sunday, April 27: Game 4: Los Angeles Lakers at Minnesota Timberwolves, 3:30/2:30c, ABC
Wednesday, April 30: Game 5*: Minnesota Timberwolves at Los Angeles Lakers, TBD
Friday, May 2: Game 6*: Los Angeles Lakers at Minnesota Timberwolves, TBD
Sunday, May 4: Game 7*: Minnesota Timberwolves at Los Angeles Lakers, TBD

Denver Nuggets (4) vs. Los Angeles Clippers (5)
Saturday, April 19: Game 1: Los Angeles Clippers at Denver Nuggets, 3:30/2:30c, ESPN
Monday, April 21: Game 2: Los Angeles Clippers at Denver Nuggets, 10/9c, TNT
Wednesday, April 24: Game 3: Denver Nuggets at LA Clippers, 10/9c, NBA TV
Saturday, April 26: Game 4: Denver Nuggets at LA Clippers, 6/5c, TNT
Tuesday, April 29: Game 5*: Los Angeles Clippers at Denver Nuggets, TBD
Thursday, May 1: Game 6*: Denver Nuggets at LA Clippers, TBD
Saturday, May 3: Game 7*: Los Angeles Clippers at Denver Nuggets, TBD

NBA Basketball

NBA Finals

NBA Playoffs

Giannis Antetokounmpo




Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
Peter Krause as Bobby — '9-1-1' Season 8 Episode 15
1
How [Spoiler] Contributed to His Character’s Heartbreaking ‘9-1-1’ Death
Peter Krause as Bobby — '9-1-1' Season 8 Episode 15
2
‘9-1-1’ Boss Explains That Shocking Major Death and What’s Next
Oliver Stark as Evan 'Buck' Buckley, Jennifer Love Hewitt as Maddie Kendall, Kenneth Choi as Howie 'Chimney' Han, Angela Bassett as Athena Grant, Peter Krause as Bobby Nash, Aisha Hinds as Henrietta 'Hen' Wilson, Gavin McHugh as Christopher Diaz, and Ryan Guzman as Eddie Diaz — '9-1-1' Season 7
3
‘9-1-1’ Cast Reacts to Shocking Death
Kathy Bates as Matty and Skye P. Marshall as Olympia in the 'Matlock' Season 1 Episode 18, 'Tricks of the Trade – Part 2'
4
‘Matlock’ Boss Explains Explosive Finale and Teases What’s Next
Kathy Bates as Matty, David Del Rio as Billy, Leah Lewis as Sarah, and Skye P. Marshall in the 'Matlock' Season 1 Episode 17, 'Tricks of the Trade – Part 1'
5
Everything We Know About ‘Matlock’ Season 2