The Law & Order and SVU detectives and lawyers are teaming up for a case that’s personal to the leaders of both squads, Benson (Mariska Hargitay) and Brady (Maura Tierney), in the April 17 crossover.

It all begins with a mysterious phone call that Benson receives, which leads to the scene of a brutal murder. The victim, as the promos have revealed, is Maria, whom Benson saved as a young girl and then she went on to become a cop. SVU and the 2-7 then uncover a pattern of rape and murder targeting marginalized women, and it’s up to ADAs Carisi (Peter Scanavino) and Price (Hugh Dancy) to charge the suspect with multiple crimes.

Below, Dancy previews the crossover.

Talk about filming the crossover. How was that for you?

Hugh Dancy: It’s always a fun little like exchange trip because obviously you don’t film both at the same time. We started filming the first episode, which is our episode, so to speak, the Law & Order episode. That means we get to play host and Mariska and Peter and so on come over and play with us, and then once we’ve done that, everything flips and now we get to go over and play with them.

The victim is Maria, whom we saw Benson rescue as a kid. So what can you preview about the case in trial since it is so personal for her?

Yeah, I think that one of the reasons both episodes are really strong is because it brings Benson and Brady together in a very interesting way, and I think Mariska and Maura are both fantastic together, and that’s because this case really ties back into their past for both of them separately in very personal ways, and that’s part of the DNA of the story, I guess, is how much should that personal connection drive you and how much should it maybe be a reason for you to step back? As you know, in this case, nobody’s stepping back.

What does that mean for Price’s dynamic with Benson and Brady? Because they’re determined to find who’s responsible, but he has to think about what they can and can’t do legally.

Yeah, that’s right. I mean, they’re going at it, I mean, not quite loose cannon style, but definitely making leaps and jumps, and Price and Carisi, to a certain extent, are saying, okay, that’s all very well, but there’s a process. There’s no point leaping into the void if, when it comes to trial, everything gets thrown out and we can’t actually prosecute the person we have to. So that’s another source of tension.

Talk about working with Mariska.

It’s always fun working with Mariska. I just observe her in action and the level of energy that she brings, I think it’s what you have to come back and keep the set driven and so on, but also just I think about the longevity of the show and how she’s been able to fuel her own enthusiasm over many years. She still seems to bring that same level of enthusiasm every day. It’s very infectious and it’s very impressive.

The ADAs are teaming up. How does that go?

They seem pretty compatible, I think. I mean, look, we deal in different areas. So this case, by nature of the fact that it’s a crossover, of course there’s elements of sexual assault, there’s murders involved as well. So we’re kind of covering both those things with our respective areas of expertise, I guess. But we’re pretty much on board. I think we’re just looking at Benson and Brady and saying, okay, gang, this is great, but just put on the brakes a little bit.

It seems pretty seamless when they trade off in court, too.

Yeah, yeah, that’s right. I mean, they’re doing what I think a legal team often does, which is share the wealth.

What’s challenging the ADAs the most about the case? Is it the Benson and Brady of it or is it something else?

Well, I think it is a combination of things, right? Yes, there’s Benson and Brady, but actually then the case takes a kind of stumble because there’s an outside influence going on as well, which is for the cops to figure out and put an end to. But meanwhile, it’s throwing a spanner in the works in the trial. So what seems like it should be relatively straightforward suddenly is not.

Talk about working with Peter.

Peter’s just a lovely guy. We had never crossed paths, even though I’ve been over on the set there, I’ve worked with Mariska a few times. I just never worked with him. It’s kind of fascinating, because obviously we’re a little bit mirror images of each other, to a certain extent playing somebody in the same job, and he was very, very easy to sit next to in the courtroom.

Price and Carisi are facing off against Rita Calhoun (Elizabeth Marvel). What challenges does she present?

I mean, I would say she’s just a really good lawyer, but what I really mean by that is that Elizabeth Marvel is just a really good actor, so it’s hard for me to distinguish. I know it’s meant to be a challenge, but actually it’s really fun. I worked with her before, actually that the very beginning of this season when Mariska was with us and Mariska was on the stand as a defense witness in that case. And Beth was again on the other side of the courtroom. And that’s just another source of fun.

