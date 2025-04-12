Benson and Stabler will face intense drama in the upcoming Law & Order crossover event, but Mariska Hargitay and Christopher Meloni were all smiles as they attended a New York Knicks game on Friday.

A photo that the Knicks posted on X that night, April 11, shows the longtime costars smiling and holding hands as they pose for a photo in their court-side seats at New York City’s Madison Square Garden.

Other celebs at the game — during which the home team lost to the Cleveland Cavaliers 102 to 108 — included Tracy Morgan, Matthew Modine, Susie Essman, Michael J. Fox, Tracy Pollan, according to People.

Hargitay and Meloni’s NBA outing comes ahead of a crossover between the original Law & Order and Hargitay’s Law & Order: Special Victims Unit on NBC on Thursday, April 17, followed by a special broadcast presentation of the season premiere of Meloni’s Law & Order: Organized Crime, which moved from NBC to Peacock for Season 5. (Found, which usually occupies NBC’s Thursday 10/9c time slot, will air its next episode on Monday, April 14, before moving back to its usual berth.)

In the crossover event, a mysterious phone call to Capt. Benson (Hargitay) of the Special Victims Unit leads detectives to the scene of a brutal murder, as NBC says in a synopsis. When the SVU and the 27th precinct uncover a pattern of rape and murder targeting marginalized women, Domenick Carisi (Peter Scanavino) and ADA Nolan Price (Hugh Dancy) team up to charge the suspect with multiple crimes.

The murder victim, an NBC promo reveals, is Maria Recinos, a cop whom Benson rescued when Maria was just a child in the Season 7 episode that won Hargitay an Emmy.

“We’re gonna catch the bastard — together,” Benson tells Lieutenant Jessica Brady (Maura Tierney) in the promo.

But it looks like Benson will go to extremes in her fight for justice. “Sometimes you have to ask for forgiveness instead of permission,” she says later in the clip.

Meloni will guest-star in Thursday’s SVU episode — once again playing Stabler, Benson’s former partner, on the show — and Hargitay returns the favor with an appearance in Organized Crime Season 5.

Law & Order/SVU Crossover, Thursday, April 17, 8/7c, NBC