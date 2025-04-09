‘The Amazing Race’ Sneak Peek: See Players Skydive Over Dubai (VIDEO)

The Amazing Race cameras were rolling high in the sky in Season 37 Episode 6, “It Smells Like the Desert.” Airing tonight (Wednesday, April 9) at 9:30/8:30c on CBS, viewers will see contestants skydive over Dubai and be taken along for the thrilling ride. TV Insider is debuting an exclusive look at two contestants taking the big leap in the video above.

Jack Dodge is competing in Season 37 with his best friend, Carson McCalley. They’re both gamers from Brooklyn, New York. Jack dives out of the plane first in the clip above. Holden Nguyen is up next. He’s competing with his sister, Han. They’re from Los Gatos, California. Both Jack and Holden are stunned by the thrill of the fall as they descend into Dubai.

There are more thrills to come in this episode. On top of the skydiving adventure, one team will win the classic game piece that is the Fast Forward, allowing them to skip all remaining tasks and head straight to the Pit Stop. Hopefully that doesn’t mean they can skip the skydiving, because that looks like too fun of an opportunity to pass up. But, at the end of the day, they are in a race for $1 million.

This isn’t the first time The Amazing Race has had legs in Dubai, but Season 37 is a “season of surprises” and new firsts. The series makes its first stop in Bulgaria next week in the Wednesday, April 16 episode, during which players will face a surprising double U-Turn. Other locations this season include Japan and France.

The Amazing Race Season 37 features 90-minute episodes and the largest cast ever. Fourteen pairs kicked off this season. By the time of the Thursday, May 15 season finale (note the changed air day for that episode), racers will have traveled to nine countries, 18 cities, and over 29,000 miles. The finale will take place in Miami, Florida.

Get a sneak peek at tonight’s adventures in the full video, above.

The Amazing Race, Wednesdays, 9:30/8:30c, CBS