Ingrid’s (Eve Harlow) lies were going to catch up with her eventually on Watson, and that’s exactly what happens in the April 13 episode. TV Insider has an exclusive sneak peek.

In “Take a Family History,” Ingrid’s sister Gigi (Kiera Allen) needs to be treated by the team after she develops side effects from the secret treatments Ingrid put her through. In our first look, Watson (Morris Chestnut) calls Ingrid to discuss why she ruled out his suggested diagnosis without giving a reason.

“Her fever is spiking,” Ingrid offers, but as he points out, “That’s how you change the subject. But would you like to tell me how you’re connected to this patient and why you’re so sure she doesn’t have malignant catatonia?” He knows that Gigi is not just a patient in Ingrid’s spinal signal problem.

“She’s obviously a lot more than that, nor is it difficult to rule out the closest connection of all. A piece of your DNA and a piece of hers, and I can move on to the next theory. You lied to everybody in the clinic tonight, Ingrid. We’re treating your sister,” Watson says. Watch the clip above to see Ingrid’s reaction.

As part of our Watson digital cover story, Chestnut told us that Watson is studying his fellows. Executive producer Craig Sweeny added that when it comes to the neurologist, “It is a fascinating dynamic that we go deep on over the course of the season. Watson holds Ingrid on a slightly different level than he holds everybody else intellectually. He sees her, and he goes, ‘Okay, this person could be Sherlock if things break a certain way, or she could be Moriarty. She has the potential to go either way, to be either of the sort of dominant intellectual figures in his life.’”

Also in this episode, Watson and Mary (Rochelle Aytes) bond over a tragedy. That comes after she revealed she had a miscarriage after he left her to go work with Sherlock Holmes, which led to their split pre-series.

“Their relationship grows a little bit,” Aytes teased of this next episode. “She even invites him to dinner on Valentine’s Day, which, I mean, two weeks before that, she would never have done. It’s nice to see them communicating a little bit as Mary and Watson would probably have been back in the day, showing that softer side, that more vulnerable, playful side of her, which I think is going to be really nice to see.”

Watson, Sundays, 9/8c, CBS