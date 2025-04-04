Hulu’s binge-able new sitcom Mid-Century Modern has been met with overwhelmingly positive critical reviews since its March 28 premiere. The 10-episode half-hour series was co-created by Max Mutchnick and David Kohan, and it stars Nathan Lane, Matt Bomer, and Nathan Lee Graham as a trio of middle-aged gay men who decide to move in together after their best friend dies.

The comedy, which has drawn comparisons to Golden Girls given its premise and tone, has become an instant favorite for many who already want to see more. So will there be a Season 2? And what will happen if and when it premieres?

Here’s everything we know about Mid-Century Modern Season 2 so far.

Has Mid-Century Modern been renewed?

As of now, no, the show has not gotten a second season order.

When will Mid-Century Modern Season 2 premiere?

If it’s renewed, it’s unclear at this time when the second season might arrive to the streamer.

Who will star in Mid-Century Modern Season 2?

Presumably, if the show is to return, it would find Lane, Bomer, and Graham reprising their roles as Bunny Schneiderman, Jerry Frank, and Arthur Broussard, respectively. One Season 1 regular who will not return, of course, is the late Linda Lavin, who died during production and whose character, Sybil Schneiderman (Bunny’s live-in mother), perished in the events of the show as well.

Season 1’s recurring cast list also included Pamela Adlon as Bunny’s sister Mindy, Richard Kind as friend Carroll, and Zane Phillips as Mason. The end of the first season also introduced Billie Lourd as Becca, Jerry’s estranged daughter.

If a second season follows the format of the first, too, fans can likely expect to see another round of hilarious comedic actor cameos (Season 1 featured Vanessa Bayer, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Judd Hirsch, Stephanie Koenig, Cheri Oteri, and Rhea Perlman).

What else is there to know about Mid-Century Modern Season 2?

If and when the show does return, don’t expect it to cross over with its creators’ other hit series featuring LGBTQ+ representation, Will & Grace. Mutchnick told Deadline, “I don’t think we’re gonna do that,” when asked about a potential crossover between the two. “We really want those worlds to operate separate from each other. We obviously love Will & Grace and everything that that show did and was is unbelievable. That’s not to say those actors won’t show up, if there’s something perfect for them, and they want it, and we want it. But I think those worlds aren’t going to cross over.”

However, Kohan did suggest one way in which they could: by finally revealing the mysterious Stan. “Maybe Karen’s invisible husband Stan will show,” he teased to the publication.

Mid-Century Modern, Hulu