Russell Brand Charged With Rape and Sexual Assault

Comedian and actor Russell Brand has been charged with rape, indecent assault and sexual assault by London’s Metropolitan Police following an 18-month investigation.

Brand, who was married to Katy Perry between October 2010 and December 2011, has been charged with one count of rape, one count of indecent assault, one count of oral rape and two counts of sexual assault relating to four separate women.

According to the BBC, London’s Metropolitan Police has written to Brand to inform him of the charges, which include allegations of raping a woman in the Bournemouth, England, area in 1999, indecently assaulting a woman in the Westminster area of London in 2001, orally raping and sexually assaulting a woman in the Westminster area in 2004, and sexually assaulting a woman in the Westminster area between 2004 and 2005.

The police investigation began following a report from the U.K.’s Channel 4 and The Sunday Times in September 2023, which revealed multiple serious allegations against the star.

Brand denied the allegations at the time, calling them “very, very hurtful.”

“The women who have made reports continue to receive support from specially trained officers,” said Det Supt Andy Furphy in a statement. “The Met’s investigation remains open and detectives ask anyone who has been affected by this case, or anyone who has any information, to come forward and speak with police.”

Brand rose to fame in the U.K. in the early 2000s as the host of the Big Brother UK companion show Big Brother’s Big Mouth before landing his own weekly show on BBC Radio 2. He then broke into the US, appearing in films such as Forgetting Sarah Marshall, Get Him to the Greek, and the remake of Arthur.

He also hosted the late-night talk show Brand X with Russell Brand on FX for two seasons between 2012 and 2013 and played Lance Klians on the HBO sports comedy-drama Ballers between 2018 and 2019. More recently, Brand has transitioned into YouTube content, often purporting right-wing conspiracy theories.

In addition to his high-profile marriage to Perry, Brand has also been in relationships with former Spice Girl Geri Halliwell and Jemima Goldsmith (daughter of financier James Goldsmith). Since 2015, he’s been in a relationship with Scottish blogger and former restaurateur Laura Gallacher; they married in 2017 and share three children together.

If you or someone you know is the victim of sexual assault, contact the Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network‘s National Helpline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673). If you or a loved one are in immediate danger, call 911.