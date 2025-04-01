When Is ‘Abbott Elementary’s Season 4 Finale Airing?

Don’t Be Tardy for Class For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our Abbott Elementary Newsletter:

Abbott Elementary‘s fourth season is quickly approaching its conclusion at ABC as the comedy prepares for the finale episode. But when will it air?

The show’s official Instagram unveils the April 2025 calendar, which teases Season 4’s finale three episodes, kicking off with “Ava Fest: Tokyo Drift” on April 2, followed by “Rally” on April 9, and concluding with “Please Touch Museum” on April 16. Based on the finale’s title, we’re going to take a guess that another field trip is in the cards for Abbott’s teachers and students.

“This is the lineup we care about most this month. #AbbottElementary,” the image of the calendar was captioned.

Should “Please Touch Museum” be a field trip episode, it would follow in the footsteps of past season finales for Abbott Elementary, including Season 1’s “Zoo Balloon ” and Season 2’s “Franklin Institute.” As viewers will recall, Season 3’s field trip episode aired in the penultimate slot with “Smith Playground,” and “Party” served as the finale.

While we gear up for the beginning of the end of Season 4, Abbott Elementary has thankfully been renewed for Season 5 at ABC, promising fans more laughter and excitement in the near future. And although ABC’s slate hasn’t been revealed yet, we imagine Abbott Elementary will be among the fall lineup.

As fans will recall, Season 4’s latest episodes have followed teachers Janine (Quinta Brunson), Gregory (Tyler James Williams), Barbara (Sheryl Lee Ralph), Melissa (Lisa Ann Walter), Jacob (Chris Perfetti), and janitor Mr. Johnson (William Stanford Davis) grapple with the loss of their principal, Ava (Janelle James). Fired for taking bribes from the local golf course, Ava turned to making motivational speeches as her latest hustle.

But will she make her way back into the school where the teachers have learned to love her unusual approach? Only time will tell, but stay tuned as Abbott Elementary‘s final Season 4 episodes air on ABC.

Abbott Elementary, Season 4, Wednesdays, 8:30/7:30c, ABC