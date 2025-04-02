Mindy Kaling continues to expand her TV empire with the upcoming title, Not Suitable for Work, which is set to stream on Hulu.

While the show comes together behind the scenes, we’re breaking down everything you need to know about the upcoming title so far, including what storyline viewers should anticipate as well as who else is working with Kaling to make it all happen. Scroll down for a closer look.

When will Not Suitable for Work premiere?

No premiere date has been unveiled for the upcoming series, but stay tuned for any pertinent updates as Not Suitable for Work takes shape.

Where will Not Suitable for Work air?

Not Suitable for Work will stream exclusively on Hulu when it arrives.

What is Not Suitable for Work about?

As previously reported, Not Suitable for Work (previously known as Murray Hill) was given a script-to-series commitment and will follow “five work-obsessed twentysomethings striving for professional success and, if they have time, personal happiness in Manhattan’s most glamorous neighborhood, Murray Hill.”

Who will star in Not Suitable for Work?

No cast members for this ensemble comedy have been announced quite yet, but stay tuned for news as the project gears up for production.

Who makes Not Suitable for Work?

Mindy Kaling created the show and will write it for Hulu in addition to executive producing. Joining Kaling as executive producers on the show are showrunner Charlie Grandy (above) and Howard Klein, who have both collaborated with her on shows like The Sex Lives of College Girls, Velma, Four Weddings and a Funeral, Champions, The Mindy Project, and The Office.

Is there a trailer for Not Suitable for Work?

No, there is no trailer or teaser available for the series yet, but stay tuned as we gear up for the show’s arrival. And keep an eye out for any additional updates in the months ahead.

Not Suitable for Work, Premiere, TBA, Hulu