Like Sands Through the Hourglass… For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our Days of our Lives Newsletter:

Bad news for Ava Vitali fans. Tamara Braun announced on Tuesday, April 1, that her time on Days of Our Lives is coming to an end. And, yes, she clarified that it’s “not” an April Fool’s joke, although she noted that she “wished” it was.

“This is Ava’s last week on Days,” Braun wrote on Instagram, along with a video compilation of behind-the-scenes goodies with her costars and crew members. “Last couple of days really. Sad but true.”

She confirmed that she filmed her final episodes last July, and revealed that Ava’s last day on the show will be Wednesday, April 3, so fans still have a few more chances to see her before she’s gone.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tamara Braun (@tamarabraun)

Braun concluded, “I miss being with my Days pals. They are a really good group of caring individuals and being with them was a joy. Thanks for all the #love #kindness and #support during Ava’s latest Salem stint.”

Of course, Braun has come and gone from the beloved soap opera over the years. She first joined the cast in 2008 as Ava Vitali. Although she left the show later that year, she won the Daytime Emmy award for Best Supporting Actress. In February 2011, she returned to the show as Taylor Walker, replacing Natalia Livingston. She was let go that June and her final episode aired in September 2011.

However, her journey as Ava wasn’t finished yet. In 2015, she reprised the role for the soap’s 50th anniversary special and departed in March 2016. Ava returned to Days of Our Lives in November 2020 before her December 2022 exit. Braun returned once again in August 2023.

“I received a call from [EP] Albert [Alarr] saying that he was curious if I would be willing to come back,” Braun told Soap Opera Digest. “He had an idea and wanted to know my thoughts on it. That’s how it came about.” She told the outlet that she “absolutely loves” playing Ava.

“She’s had different incarnations,” Braun added. “Some I’ve enjoyed better than others, but what’s beautiful about her is that she has so many layers to her, and there’s a lot of history there. It’s always fun to see what avenue whoever’s writing at the time is going to take with her. I was interested to see where she was going to go this time. Even when they let you know, you never really know where it’s ultimately going to go. That definitely keeps you on your toes and keeps it fun and exciting and new.”

Days of Our Lives, Weekdays, Peacock