Liza A to Z, ‘FBI’ Springs a Leak, Fools Rule on TCM, Return to the Test Kitchen

American Masters presents a colorful biographical portrait of Liza Minnelli. A leak puts agents including Maggie in danger on FBI. For April Fools’ Day, Turner Classic Movies offers a night of classic comedies. A cooking competition seeks the next cast member of America’s Test Kitchen.

American Masters

9/8c

“Being Judy Garland‘s daughter is not a lot of laughs,” quips Liza Minnelli, now 79, the focus of a colorful, candid and admiring American Masters biography of the performer who emerged from the shadow of her famous parents — her dad was celebrated Hollywood director Vincente Minnelli — to become a superstar in her own right. The film pays homage to those who helped shape her solo image and boost her confidence on her way to EGOT status, including the larger-than-life bon vivant Kay Thompson, Cabaret lyricist Fred Ebb and director Bob Fosse, French crooner Charles Aznavour and designer Halston. Her devoted friends attest to her loyalty while she micromanages a new interview: “I may be my mother’s daughter, but there’s a lot of my father in it.” She even plays us out with a rendition of “But the World Goes ‘Round” from New York, New York with Michael Feinstein at the piano. That’s what becomes a legend most.

FBI

8/7c

Special Agent Maggie Bell (Missy Peregrym) had better watch her back. The death of an undercover agent in the field leads to the discovery that the identities of other agents have been exposed — including Maggie’s, who’s infiltrated an eco-terror group. The team turns to a seasoned undercover operative, Dani Rhodes (Magnum P.I.‘s Emily Alabi), for help in protecting Maggie and also discovering the leak’s source. Followed by FBI: International (9/8), where Mitchell’s (Jesse Lee Soffer) ex-girlfriend, also an FBI Special Angel, enlists the crew to help rescue a CEO’s kidnapped family in Prague; and FBI: Most Wanted (10/9c), with the Fugitive Task Force investigating a series of seemingly random poisonings.

It’s a Mad, Mad, Mad, Mad World

How better to celebrate the hijinks of April Fools’ Day than a night devoted to classic comedy — starting with Stanley Kramer‘s 1962 slapstick epic It’s a Mad, Mad, Mad, Mad World (8/7c), with a who’s-who of class-clown stars including Sid Caesar, Milton Berle, Jonathan Winters, Buddy Hackett and Phil Silvers. Followed by Mel Brooks‘ 1968 Oscar winner (for best original screenplay) The Producers (11/10c), starring Zero Mostel and Gene Wilder. Overnight laughs include the Marx Brothers in 1931’s Monkey Business (12:45 am/11:45c), the 1938 screwball farce Bringing Up Baby (2:15 am/1:15c) with Cary Grant and Katharine Hepburn and Buster Keaton‘s 1921 silent masterpiece Sherlock Jr. (4 am/3c).

America’s Test Kitchen: The Next Generation

Season Premiere

Who’ll be the next talented chef to join the cast of the long-running America’s Test Kitchen? The cooking competition will make that call over the course of a 10-episode second season (all available for binge-watching), with Daytime Emmy winner Jeannie Mai as host and ATK‘s Dan Souza returning as head judge. The cast of 11 contestants, comprised of home cooks and pros, battle it out in challenges that also test their media savvy, with cameras following them into the “stew room” as they wait to learn who’s moving on and who’s leaving the kitchen. The winner joins the ATK family with prizes including a cookbook option and $100,000.

Daredevil: Born Again

Mayor Fisk (Vincent D’Onofrio) is less than thrilled to hear that Daredevil (Charlie Cox) is back in action, calling his own anti-vigilante task force of crooked cops “the thin dark line protecting this city.” Daredevil aka Matt Murdock has other problems, including creepy serial killer Muse still being on the loose and therapist girlfriend Heather (Margarita Levieva) having serious issues with those who go around wearing masks, hero or not.

INSIDE TUESDAY TV: