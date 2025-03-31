Nancy Grace Reacts to Casey Anthony’s New Job as ‘Legal Advocate’

Veteran TV host Nancy Grace has said the devil would have “to come up through the ice when hell freezes over” before she’d “give a penny” to Casey Anthony for any sort of legal advice.

Grace, who hosts the Crime Stories with Nancy Grace podcast, recently spoke with People about the controversial Anthony, who was accused of murdering her two-year-old daughter, Caylee, in 2008 and was later acquitted by a jury in 2011.

Anthony recently reemerged on TikTok and Substack, revealing she is now “a legal advocate” and “researcher” who wants to “give people tools and resources that they can utilize so they actually know where they can turn to.”

Her TikTok has amassed over 80,000 followers since it launched earlier this month and has seen nearly 5 million views.

Grace, who covered the Anthony case extensively, told People she predicted the “Tot Mom” would one day return to the limelight. “I said, ‘We will hear from her again,'” she stated. “Now she’s making money off of her daughter’s [death].”

Caylee was reported missing in July 2008, 31 days after she actually vanished. At the time, Anthony became a suspect after it was discovered she was out partying the day before Caylee was reported missing. Authorities also found internet searches for chloroform on Anthony’s computer, as well as traces of chloroform and human decomposition in the trunk of her car.

Anthony was charged with first-degree murder in October 2008; two months later, Caylee’s body was found wrapped in a Winnie the Pooh blanket.

During the highly publicized trial, Anthony’s lawyers claimed Caylee accidentally drowned in the family swimming pool and that Anthony and her father, George Anthony, covered up the death. George was never charged and has denied the allegations.

Anthony was found not guilty of first-degree murder, child abuse and manslaughter. However, she was convicted of four misdemeanor counts of providing false information to a law enforcement officer. Anthony was released on July 17, 2011, with credit for time served. Two of the misdemeanor convictions were overturned in January 2013.

Grace continued to blast Anthony’s new social media venture as a legal expert, saying, “I truly do not believe that the public expects legal advice from Tot Mom. That’s where self-control comes in. Don’t give in to the prurient curiosity to see what Tot Mom says next.”