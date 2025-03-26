HGTV’s Egypt Sherrod & Mike Jackson Leave Fans Divided Over Their Dog

Married to Real Estate is in the middle of its fourth season, and viewers are loving watching Egypt Sherrod and Mike Jackson help clients land their dream homes. However, one contentious issue in last week’s episode had fans divided.

In a clip shared on the HGTV Instagram page, the reality TV couple debate whether or not pets should be allowed on the furniture. The topic came up after Jackson aired his frustrations with constantly having to clean the bed sheets because of their dog, Serene.

“In this house, the washing machine stays on and there’s always bed sheets inside of there,” Jackson said before bringing the sheets over to Sherrod to help him fold them. When their dog Serene jumped up to sniff the sheets, Jackson joked, “Why are you even coming over here, you’re the reason we had to wash these sheets?’

“Serene jumps on everything—the sofas, the chairs,” Sherrod revealed. “And I’m okay with animals laying on the bed. Mike is not.”

“Animals on the bed: Yes or no?” HGTV captioned the clip, which kicked off a tense debate between pet owners.

One commenter replied, “Animals on the bed- YES!!!!!!! ALWAYS AND FOREVER AMEN.”

“Absolutely! Cuddle time!” agreed another.

“Animals?!? Ummm family!” one fan wrote.

Another quipped, “On the bed, couch, everything.”

“Of course, they are family,” another added.

“Pets are welcome everywhere!! They are family,” said one fan.

However, others disagreed, with one user writing, “Not on the bed, sofa and not in the kitchen.”

“No dog on the sofa and definitely not on the bed,” added another.

“BIG NO for me,” said one fan.

Another added, “Love you Egypt, but I’m with Mike.”

Sherrod did get one big supporter though in the form of fellow HGTV star, Jenny Marrs, who commented, “YES! 🐾❤️”

“Exactly!😂” Sherrod responded, to which the Fixer To Fabulous host replied, “I’ve got you girl ❤️❤️.”

The clip also featured Sherrod and Jackson attempting to fold corner sheets, which became a whole other debate on the correct method — Jackson gave up and decided to roll the sheet into a ball.

Married to Real Estate, Season 4, Wednesdays, 8/7 c, HGTV