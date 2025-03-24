[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for The Parenting.]

When it comes to the horror-comedy genre, Max‘s new film The Parenting is hitting all the right notes with a stellar cast, hilarious moments, and truly terrifying elements.

The Parenting tells the story of Josh (Brandon Flynn) and Rohan (Nik Dodani), a couple who have rented a seemingly idyllic house for them and their respective parents to occupy for a weekend of leisure. Lisa Kudrow and Dean Norris portray Josh’s down-to-earth parents, Liddy and Cliff, while Brian Cox and Edie Falco portray Rohan’s mom and dad who are a bit snobby.

Breaking up the familial dynamics a bit is Josh and Rohan’s friend Sara (Vivian Bang) who arrives unexpectedly at the gathering, which Rohan has planned to use as a platform for proposing to Josh. Mix in the house’s peculiar caretaker Brenda (Parker Posey), and you’ve got quite a group of characters.

As the weekend unfolds, the home’s peculiarities begin to make themselves known, as the inhabitants begin seeing specters and Frank finds himself possessed by a centuries-old demon. Hilarity ensues for Josh, Rohan, and the rest of the group as they attempt to escape the hellish situation. Flynn, Dodani, Norris, and Bang all dropped by TV Insider’s Studio to discuss their onscreen torment and triumphs.

One particularly memorable scene in the film finds Flynn’s Josh on the receiving end of Frank’s projectile vomit. But what was it really like capturing the gross-out moment? “It felt like a normal morning shower… I don’t [know why] everyone seems so weirded out by it, but it was really fun,” Flynn remarks. “I think most actors would enjoy it.”

“I was very jealous,” Dodani jokes, with Bang adding, “You will never see noodles the same.”

And this is just a taste of what the cast is revealing in our video interview, above. Check out the full segment in which they also discuss their onscreen exorcism moment, and reveal horror superlatives for the cast. Plus, check out The Parenting anytime on Max.

The Parenting, Streaming now, Max