‘Wolf Hall’ Sequel, Morning After on ‘White Lotus,’ David Blaine, Stars on Broadway

Nick Briggs / Playground Television (UK) Ltd

Wolf Hall: The Mirror and the Light

Series Premiere

SUNDAY: A decade after Masterpiece first presented the absorbing adaptation of Hilary Mantel’s novels about King Henry VIII’s most trusted—until he wasn’t—minister, counselor and hatchet man Thomas Cromwell, the sequel and conclusion arrives, with Emmy nominees Mark Rylance (Cromwell) and Damian Lewis (Henry) reprising their roles. This king’s court wasn’t known for happy endings. (Just ask his wives.) And so it goes for Cromwell, who sacrifices his soul to do the mercurial monarch’s bidding but learns the limits of obedience when palace intrigue contrives to condemn him to history’s chopping block. The masterful six-part series opens with the king wedding the lovely Jane Seymour (Miss Scarlet’s Kate Phillips) before the blood has even dried on the execution of second wife Anne Boleyn. As the ghost of Cromwell’s beloved Cardinal Wolsey (Jonathan Pryce) warns his protégé about the king, “Don’t turn your back on him.” It’s too late. He’s already put out his neck for the despot.

HBO

The White Lotus

9/8c

SUNDAY: After the shocking debauchery that broke the Internet last weekend, the morning after dawns for the guests at the exotic Thailand resort. It’s an especially fraught awakening for brothers Saxon (Patrick Schwarzenegger) and Lochlan (Sam Nivola), while Laurie (Carrie Coon) smolders when her bestie Jaclyn (Michelle Monaghan) downplays her actions from the night before. “We’re the same people we were in the 10th grade,” Laurie scoffs. Elsewhere on the complex, security guard Gaitok (Tayme Thapthimthong) continues his desperate search for the missing gun, and Piper’s (Sarah Catherine Hook) parents head to the temple to meet their daughter’s spiritual guru. They could all use a good cleansing.

National Geographic/Dana Hayes

David Blaine: Do Not Attempt

Series Premiere

SUNDAY: Magician and “endurance artist” David Blaine has captured the world’s attention with his outrageous stunts (example: standing on an ice block in Times Square for 63 hours), and now he returns the favor in a six-part docuseries by traveling the world to immerse himself in other cultures’ death-defying feats and magical rituals. As the title cautions: Do not try these at home. The journey begins in Brazil, where he’s inspired by the nation’s daredevils and athletes, then moves on to Southeast Asia (at 10/9c), where he meets people unfazed by sharp objects or venomous creatures.

CBS

60 Minutes

7/6c

SUNDAY: The stars have arrived on Broadway this season (with ticket prices soaring accordingly), and Jon Wertheim goes backstage with George Clooney as he prepares to make his Broadway debut as legendary journalist Edward R. Murrow in Good Night, and Good Luck, based on the 2005 movie he co-wrote and directed. Earlier, on CBS News Sunday Morning (9 am/ET, check local listings), 60 Minutes’ Bill Whitaker interviews Denzel Washington and Jake Gyllenhaal, teaming in a new Broadway production of Shakespeare’s Othello, one of the hottest and priciest seats in town.

Ricardo Hubbs / Hallmark Media

When Calls the Heart

Season Finale 9/8c

SUNDAY: The Western period drama’s 12th season ends on a high note, with schoolteacher Elizabeth (Erin Krakow) preparing for her students’ graduation and a pleasant summer with her Canadian Mountie beau Nathan (Kevin McGarry). It’s also an eventful time for her former fiancé Lucas (Chris McNally), who’s off in search of a stash of missing gold.

