It’s been more than a year since Valerie Bertinelli‘s last episode of Kids Baking Championship aired on the Food Network, and she’s gearing up for her next television gig. In December, it was announced that Bertinelli would be hosting Game Show Network’s new show Bingo Blitz, and now, more details and the first trailer have arrived.

“Bingo is coming to Game Show Network!” Bertinelli says in the trailer. “But, you know, around here, we like color. And excitement. And lots of fun. So we’re taking Bingo to the next level and way beyond. We call it Bingo Blitz, and it’s like nothing you’ve seen before. I am having so much fun and I think you will too. I cannot wait for you all to see it.”

The show will begin airing weeknights starting Monday, April 14, at 7:30/6:30c.

This is Bertinelli’s first television venture since she announced her firing from the Food Network in January 2024. At the time, her final season of Kids Baking Championship, which had filmed in 2022, was airing.

According to Variety, the network opted not to renew Bertinelli’s exclusive deal when it ended in 2022, reportedly because of budget cuts. “Her deal expired, they opted not to renew it,” the actress’ manager confirmed. “They could have come to me with an offer just for Kids. They never did. Simple as that.”

Bertinelli had been hosting Kids Baking Championship since Season 1 in 2015. She also led Valerie’s Home Cooking from 2015-2023. She filmed Season 12 of Kids Baking Championship amid her divorce from Tom Vitale, and said the show “saved [her] life” at the time.

“Just working with all of those really wonderful people and feeling productive and knowing I could spread some kindness, and not just wallow in my hell and just try to keep my head above water…it helped me, it was like a flotation device,” she admitted. “So it really hurts that I won’t be able to go back and see everybody and say, ‘Hey, I made it through.'”

