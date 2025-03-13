Complete Formula 1 TV Schedule 2025 on ESPN Networks

The 2025 Formula 1 racing season, the world-famous series’ 75th anniversary, gets underway late night Saturday, March 7, as teams compete in the Louis Vuitton Australian Grand Prix at Albert Park Circuit in Melbourne. It’s the first time since 2019 that the Australian GP kicks off the F1 season.

Lando Norris, Oscar Piastri, Carlos Sainz, George Russell and Charles Leclerc look to upend Max Verstappen‘s quest for a fifth straight drivers’ championship.

The only driver to win five straight F1 drivers’ championships was Michael Schumacher from 2000-04.

It’s also a historic season for seven-time drivers’ champion Lewis Hamilton, as he moves from the Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 Team to Ferrari.

ESPN, ESPN2, ABC and ESPN+ combine to televise every race in the 2025 season, with additional practices, qualifying and race encores on ESPNEWS, ESPN3 and ESPNU.

ESPN is again teaming with Sky Sports and Formula 1 to bring Sky Sports’ award-winning commercial-free presentation to American viewers.

Highlights of the 2025 F1 schedule include the Crypto.com Miami Grand Prix on May 4, the prestigious Tag Heuer Monaco Grand Prix May 25, the Pirelli Canadian Grand Prix June 15, the MSC Cruises United States Grand Prix October 19, the Mexico City Grand Prix October 26, and the Heineken Las Vegas Grand Prix November 22. The season concludes December 7 at the Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

2025 FORMULA 1 TV SCHEDULE

All Times Eastern. Networks Subject to Change.

Saturday, March 15

Louis Vuitton Australian Grand Prix, Melbourne Grand Prix Circuit, 11:55pm, ESPN

Sunday, March 23 (late night Saturday)

Heineken Chinese GP, Shanghai International Circuit, 2:55am, ESPN

Sunday, April 6 (late night Saturday)

Lenovo Japanese GP, Suzuka International Racing Course, 12:55am, ESPN

Sunday, April 13

Gulf Air Bahrain GP, Bahrain International Circuit, 10:55am, ESPN2

Sunday, April 20

STC Saudi Arabian GP, Jeddah Corniche Circuit, 12:55pm, ESPN2/ESPN+

Sunday, May 4

Crypto.com Miami GP, Miami International Autodrome, 3:55pm, ABC

Sunday, May 18

AWS Made In Italy Emilia Romagna GP, Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari, 8:55am, ESPN2

Sunday, May 25

Tag Heuer Monaco GP, Circuit de Monaco, 8:55am, ABC

Sunday, June 1

Aramco Spanish GP, Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, 8:55am, ESPN

Sunday, June 15

Pirelli Canadian GP, Circuit Gilles-Villeneuve, 1:55pm, ABC

Sunday, June 29

MSC Cruises Austrian GP, Red Bull Ring, 8:55am, ESPN

Sunday, July 6

Qatar Airways British GP, Silverstone Circuit, 9:55am, ESPN2

Sunday, July 27

Moët & Chandon Belgian GP, Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps, 8:55am, ESPN

Sunday, August 3

Lenovo Hungarian GP, Hungaroring, 8:55am, ESPN

Sunday, August 31

Heineken Dutch GP, Circuit Zandvoort, 8:55am, ESPN

Sunday, September 7

Pirelli Italian GP, Autodromo Nazionale Monza, 8:55am, ESPN2

Sunday, September 21

Qatar Airways Azerbaijan GP, Baku City Circuit, 6:55am, ESPN

Sunday, October 5

Singapore Airlines Singapore GP, Marina Bay Street Circuit, 7:55am, ESPN

Sunday, October 19

MSC Cruises United States GP, Circuit of the Americas, 2:55pm, ABC

Sunday, October 26

Mexico City GP, Autódromo Hermanos Rodriguez, 3:55pm, ABC

Sunday, November 9

MSC Cruises São Paulo GP, Autódromo José Carlos Pace, 11:55am, ESPN2

Saturday, November 22

Heineken Las Vegas GP, Las Vegas Street Circuit, 10:55pm, ESPN

Sunday, November 30

Qatar Airways Qatar GP, Lusail International Circuit, 10:55am, ESPN2

Sunday, December 7

Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi GP, Yas Marina Circuit, 7:55am, ESPN2