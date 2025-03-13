Complete Formula 1 TV Schedule 2025 on ESPN Networks
The 2025 Formula 1 racing season, the world-famous series’ 75th anniversary, gets underway late night Saturday, March 7, as teams compete in the Louis Vuitton Australian Grand Prix at Albert Park Circuit in Melbourne. It’s the first time since 2019 that the Australian GP kicks off the F1 season.
Lando Norris, Oscar Piastri, Carlos Sainz, George Russell and Charles Leclerc look to upend Max Verstappen‘s quest for a fifth straight drivers’ championship.
The only driver to win five straight F1 drivers’ championships was Michael Schumacher from 2000-04.
It’s also a historic season for seven-time drivers’ champion Lewis Hamilton, as he moves from the Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 Team to Ferrari.
ESPN, ESPN2, ABC and ESPN+ combine to televise every race in the 2025 season, with additional practices, qualifying and race encores on ESPNEWS, ESPN3 and ESPNU.
ESPN is again teaming with Sky Sports and Formula 1 to bring Sky Sports’ award-winning commercial-free presentation to American viewers.
Highlights of the 2025 F1 schedule include the Crypto.com Miami Grand Prix on May 4, the prestigious Tag Heuer Monaco Grand Prix May 25, the Pirelli Canadian Grand Prix June 15, the MSC Cruises United States Grand Prix October 19, the Mexico City Grand Prix October 26, and the Heineken Las Vegas Grand Prix November 22. The season concludes December 7 at the Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.
2025 FORMULA 1 TV SCHEDULE
All Times Eastern. Networks Subject to Change.
Saturday, March 15
Louis Vuitton Australian Grand Prix, Melbourne Grand Prix Circuit, 11:55pm, ESPN
Sunday, March 23 (late night Saturday)
Heineken Chinese GP, Shanghai International Circuit, 2:55am, ESPN
Sunday, April 6 (late night Saturday)
Lenovo Japanese GP, Suzuka International Racing Course, 12:55am, ESPN
Sunday, April 13
Gulf Air Bahrain GP, Bahrain International Circuit, 10:55am, ESPN2
Sunday, April 20
STC Saudi Arabian GP, Jeddah Corniche Circuit, 12:55pm, ESPN2/ESPN+
Sunday, May 4
Crypto.com Miami GP, Miami International Autodrome, 3:55pm, ABC
Sunday, May 18
AWS Made In Italy Emilia Romagna GP, Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari, 8:55am, ESPN2
Sunday, May 25
Tag Heuer Monaco GP, Circuit de Monaco, 8:55am, ABC
Sunday, June 1
Aramco Spanish GP, Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, 8:55am, ESPN
Sunday, June 15
Pirelli Canadian GP, Circuit Gilles-Villeneuve, 1:55pm, ABC
Sunday, June 29
MSC Cruises Austrian GP, Red Bull Ring, 8:55am, ESPN
Sunday, July 6
Qatar Airways British GP, Silverstone Circuit, 9:55am, ESPN2
Sunday, July 27
Moët & Chandon Belgian GP, Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps, 8:55am, ESPN
Sunday, August 3
Lenovo Hungarian GP, Hungaroring, 8:55am, ESPN
Sunday, August 31
Heineken Dutch GP, Circuit Zandvoort, 8:55am, ESPN
Sunday, September 7
Pirelli Italian GP, Autodromo Nazionale Monza, 8:55am, ESPN2
Sunday, September 21
Qatar Airways Azerbaijan GP, Baku City Circuit, 6:55am, ESPN
Sunday, October 5
Singapore Airlines Singapore GP, Marina Bay Street Circuit, 7:55am, ESPN
Sunday, October 19
MSC Cruises United States GP, Circuit of the Americas, 2:55pm, ABC
Sunday, October 26
Mexico City GP, Autódromo Hermanos Rodriguez, 3:55pm, ABC
Sunday, November 9
MSC Cruises São Paulo GP, Autódromo José Carlos Pace, 11:55am, ESPN2
Saturday, November 22
Heineken Las Vegas GP, Las Vegas Street Circuit, 10:55pm, ESPN
Sunday, November 30
Qatar Airways Qatar GP, Lusail International Circuit, 10:55am, ESPN2
Sunday, December 7
Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi GP, Yas Marina Circuit, 7:55am, ESPN2
