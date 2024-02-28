Formula 1 2024 TV Schedule on ESPN Networks
The premier global racing circuit ignites its 24-race 2024 campaign in the Middle East with the Gulf Air Bahrain Grand Prix at Sakhir International Circuit March 2, the first time the Formula 1 season begins on a Saturday.
That race date, as well as the following week’s STC Saudi Arabian Grand Prix at Jeddah Corniche Circuit March 7, have shifted to accommodate the Muslim holy time of Ramadan.
Sergio Perez, George Russell, Lewis Hamilton, Charles Leclerc and three-time F1 drivers’ champion Max Verstappen then head Down Under for the Rolex Australian Grand Prix at Albert Park Circuit in Melbourne late-night Saturday, March 23, for U.S. viewers.
It’s Hamilton’s final season with Mercedes, as he signed with Ferrari beginning in 2025.
Formula 1 is sport on another level
This is man and machine pushing the limits
In a spectacle of speed and superhuman endeavour
These are extraordinary humans
This is FORMULA 1#F1 pic.twitter.com/zwz25ejBRp
— Formula 1 (@F1) February 23, 2024
Highlights of the 2024 F1 schedule include the Crypto.com Miami Grand Prix on May 5, the prestigious Monaco Grand Prix May 26, the Canadian Grand Prix June 9, the Pirelli United States Grand Prix October 20, the Mexico City Grand Prix October 27, and the second Heineken Silver Las Vegas Grand Prix late-night November 23. The season concludes December 8 at the Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.
ESPN platforms again air all races in the championship, with 18 of the 24 airing on ABC or ESPN. The other six air on ESPN2 and 16 races are simulcast on ESPN+. Each race weekend has live coverage of practices and qualifying with most sessions airing on ESPN or ESPN2.
ESPN is again teaming with Sky Sports and Formula 1 to bring Sky Sports’ award-winning commercial-free presentation to American viewers.
2024 FORMULA 1 TV SCHEDULE
All Times Eastern. Networks Subject to Change.
Saturday, March 2
Gulf Air Bahrain GP, Bahrain International Circuit, 10am, ESPN/ESPN+
Saturday, March 9
STC Saudi Arabian GP, Jeddah Corniche Circuit, 12pm, ESPN2/ESPN+
Sunday, March 24 (late night Saturday)
Rolex Australian GP, Melbourne Grand Prix Circuit, 12am, ESPN2
Sunday, April 7 (late night Saturday)
MSC Cruises Japanese GP, Suzuka International Racing Course, 1am, ESPN
Sunday, April 21 (late night Saturday)
Lenovo Chinese GP, Shanghai International Circuit, 3am, ESPN
Sunday, May 5
Crypto.com Miami GP, Miami International Autodrome, 4pm, ABC
Sunday, May 19
MSC Cruises Emilia Romagna GP, Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari, 9am, ESPN2
Sunday, May 26
Monaco GP, Circuit de Monaco, 9am, ABC
Sunday, June 9
AWS Canadian GP, Circuit Gilles-Villeneuve, 2pm, ABC
Sunday, June 23
Aramco Spanish GP, Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, 9am, ESPN
Sunday, June 30
Qatar Airways Austrian GP, Red Bull Ring, 9am, ESPN
Sunday, July 7
Qatar Airways British GP, Silverstone Circuit, 10am, ESPN2
Sunday, July 21
Hungarian GP, Hungaroring, 9am, ESPN
Sunday, July 28
Rolex Belgian GP, Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps, 9am, ESPN
Sunday, August 25
Heineken Dutch GP, Circuit Zandvoort, 9am, ESPN
Sunday, September 1
Pirelli Italian GP, Autodromo Nazionale Monza, 9am, ESPN
Sunday, September 15
Qatar Airways Azerbaijan GP, Baku City Circuit, 7am, ESPN
Sunday, September 22
Singapore Airlines Singapore GP, Marina Bay Street Circuit, 8am, ESPN
Sunday, October 20
Pirelli United States GP, Circuit of the Americas, 3pm, ABC
Sunday, October 27
Mexico City GP, Autódromo Hermanos Rodriguez, 5pm, ABC
Sunday, November 3
Lenovo São Paulo GP, Autódromo José Carlos Pace, 12pm, ESPN2
Sunday, November 24 (late night Saturday)
Heineken Silver Las Vegas GP, Las Vegas Street Circuit, 1am, ESPN
Sunday, December 1
Qatar Airways Qatar GP, Lusail International Circuit, 12pm, ESPN2
Sunday, December 8
Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi GP, Yas Marina Circuit, 8am, ESPN2