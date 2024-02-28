Formula 1 2024 TV Schedule on ESPN Networks

The premier global racing circuit ignites its 24-race 2024 campaign in the Middle East with the Gulf Air Bahrain Grand Prix at Sakhir International Circuit March 2, the first time the Formula 1 season begins on a Saturday.

That race date, as well as the following week’s STC Saudi Arabian Grand Prix at Jeddah Corniche Circuit March 7, have shifted to accommodate the Muslim holy time of Ramadan.

Sergio Perez, George Russell, Lewis Hamilton, Charles Leclerc and three-time F1 drivers’ champion Max Verstappen then head Down Under for the Rolex Australian Grand Prix at Albert Park Circuit in Melbourne late-night Saturday, March 23, for U.S. viewers.

It’s Hamilton’s final season with Mercedes, as he signed with Ferrari beginning in 2025.

Highlights of the 2024 F1 schedule include the Crypto.com Miami Grand Prix on May 5, the prestigious Monaco Grand Prix May 26, the Canadian Grand Prix June 9, the Pirelli United States Grand Prix October 20, the Mexico City Grand Prix October 27, and the second Heineken Silver Las Vegas Grand Prix late-night November 23. The season concludes December 8 at the Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

ESPN platforms again air all races in the championship, with 18 of the 24 airing on ABC or ESPN. The other six air on ESPN2 and 16 races are simulcast on ESPN+. Each race weekend has live coverage of practices and qualifying with most sessions airing on ESPN or ESPN2.

ESPN is again teaming with Sky Sports and Formula 1 to bring Sky Sports’ award-winning commercial-free presentation to American viewers.

2024 FORMULA 1 TV SCHEDULE

All Times Eastern. Networks Subject to Change.

Saturday, March 2

Gulf Air Bahrain GP, Bahrain International Circuit, 10am, ESPN/ESPN+

Saturday, March 9

STC Saudi Arabian GP, Jeddah Corniche Circuit, 12pm, ESPN2/ESPN+

Sunday, March 24 (late night Saturday)

Rolex Australian GP, Melbourne Grand Prix Circuit, 12am, ESPN2

Sunday, April 7 (late night Saturday)

MSC Cruises Japanese GP, Suzuka International Racing Course, 1am, ESPN

Sunday, April 21 (late night Saturday)

Lenovo Chinese GP, Shanghai International Circuit, 3am, ESPN

Sunday, May 5

Crypto.com Miami GP, Miami International Autodrome, 4pm, ABC

Sunday, May 19

MSC Cruises Emilia Romagna GP, Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari, 9am, ESPN2

Sunday, May 26

Monaco GP, Circuit de Monaco, 9am, ABC

Sunday, June 9

AWS Canadian GP, Circuit Gilles-Villeneuve, 2pm, ABC

Sunday, June 23

Aramco Spanish GP, Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, 9am, ESPN

Sunday, June 30

Qatar Airways Austrian GP, Red Bull Ring, 9am, ESPN

Sunday, July 7

Qatar Airways British GP, Silverstone Circuit, 10am, ESPN2

Sunday, July 21

Hungarian GP, Hungaroring, 9am, ESPN

Sunday, July 28

Rolex Belgian GP, Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps, 9am, ESPN

Sunday, August 25

Heineken Dutch GP, Circuit Zandvoort, 9am, ESPN

Sunday, September 1

Pirelli Italian GP, Autodromo Nazionale Monza, 9am, ESPN

Sunday, September 15

Qatar Airways Azerbaijan GP, Baku City Circuit, 7am, ESPN

Sunday, September 22

Singapore Airlines Singapore GP, Marina Bay Street Circuit, 8am, ESPN

Sunday, October 20

Pirelli United States GP, Circuit of the Americas, 3pm, ABC

Sunday, October 27

Mexico City GP, Autódromo Hermanos Rodriguez, 5pm, ABC

Sunday, November 3

Lenovo São Paulo GP, Autódromo José Carlos Pace, 12pm, ESPN2

Sunday, November 24 (late night Saturday)

Heineken Silver Las Vegas GP, Las Vegas Street Circuit, 1am, ESPN

Sunday, December 1

Qatar Airways Qatar GP, Lusail International Circuit, 12pm, ESPN2

Sunday, December 8

Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi GP, Yas Marina Circuit, 8am, ESPN2