Richard Kind Gushes Over John Mulaney Ahead of ‘Everybody’s Live’ Premiere: ‘I Am as Lucky as Can Be’

Richard Kind is ready to bring back the laughs with John Mulaney when their late-night Netflix talk show returns tonight, March 12, for a 12-week run. The beloved character actor is Everybody’s Live With John Mulaney‘s announcer, and the star was full of praise for his comedian colleague when previewing the series with TV Insider.

Kind joined Mulaney in the experimental, six-episode Everybody’s Live in LA in 2024 for the Netflix Is a Joke festival, and it was enough of a success to warrant an official late-night talk show with double the installments — and it’s reportedly already been renewed for Season 2, per Deadline. Everybody’s Live kicks off live at 10/9c on Netflix, with the first guests being Michael Keaton, Joan Baez, Fred Armisen, Cypress Hill, and personal finance columnist Jessica Roy. Kind jokes that he has no idea what the hell that show is about” but he could watch Mulaney “read the phone book” and be completely entertained.

“There’s a lot I can say” about Everybody’s Live, Kind teases, adding, “I’m looking forward to it. I’m scared to death. We’re live all over the world every Wednesday night. I don’t know what the hell that show is about…but John, he makes me laugh.”

It’s a busy week for Kind, who reprised his role as Sy Hoffman in Night Court on Tuesday, March 11 and has his big Netflix premiere tonight. He tells TV Insider that working with Mulaney makes him a better person.

“I am delighted when I am in his company. I am a better person. I’m smarter. I’m nicer. He’s great. He’s so genuine. He’s just a great guy. I am as lucky as can be to be able to work with him,” Kind gushes. “And I’ve worked with him quite a few times. I just think he’s the greatest. I do. I mean, he’s so respected and loved at what he does and I respect him and love him for that. But I also respect and love him. He’s a friend. He’s great. We chat. He’s great.”

Could anyone ask for more? See their host-announcer dynamic play out Wednesdays on Netflix.

— Reporting by Leah Williams

Everybody’s Live With John Mulaney, Series Premiere Wednesday, March 12, 10/9c, Netflix