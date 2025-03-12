Poonam Moore is making big moves on HGTV! After previously appearing on two seasons of Rico to the Rescue, the designer has now nabbed a solo gig on the network.

Moore has officially been named the designer for HGTV’s Smart Home Giveaway 2025. She will appear in a one-hour special about the house alongside host Mike Jackson, of Married to Real Estate fame, on April 4.

“This opportunity meant so much to me, and I have been working hard on the designs for this spectacular home secretly for months!” Moore wrote on Instagram.

She pointed out that she’s “new” to the HGTV family, having only started appearing on the network on Rico León‘s show, which aired in 2023 and 2024. He’s said that the series will not be returning. She also popped up on 100 Day Hotel Challenge and is still staying booked and busy!

“I was surprised they even thought of me. And to top it off, I am filling some very big shoes of a fabulous designer that paved the way for me, @tiffanybrooksinteriors,” she continued, referring to the interior designer who previously worked on HGTV’S Smart Home Giveaway.

Moore concluded, “I finally get to share my big news with all of you! I am thrilled and flying high with excitement and joy. The house is absolutely gorgeous and is located in San Antonio, TX.” Moore is a general contractor and owns her own company called Poonam’s By Design.

Beginning on April 1, fans can enter to win the 2025 Smart Home twice a day. With Moore’s guidance, the midcentury ranch home was turned into a “sophisticated two-story stunner with a breathtaking backyard,” according to HGTV.

HGTV’s Smart Home 2025 Special, Sunday, Friday, April 4, 7/6c, HGTV