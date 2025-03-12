John Mulaney Goes Live, ‘Abbott’ Does Karaoke, a ‘Mythic’ Emancipation Proclamation, ‘Moana 2’ on Disney+

Comedian John Mulaney‘s variety talk-show experiment returns to Netflix for a 12-week run. The Abbott Elementary teachers blow off steam at a karaoke bar. Mythic Quest revisits streaming influencer Pootie Shoe, who’s growing up too fast. Moana 2 begins streaming on Disney+.

Everybody’s Live With John Mulaney

Series Premiere 10/9c

“We will never be relevant. We will never be your source for news. We will always be reckless.” This was Emmy-winning comedian John Mulaney’s pledge upon announcing that last year’s experiment in freewheeling variety-talk would be returning to Netflix for 12 consecutive weeks. Happily, Richard Kind is back as his announcer/sidekick, with a format open to audience call-ins and blissful non sequiturs. Mulaney’s opening-night guest list is typically eclectic, including Michael Keaton, the legendary Joan Baez, SNL alum Fred Armisen, music from Cypress Hill and a visit from personal finance columnist Jessica Roy.

Abbott Elementary

8:30/7:30c

When we heard that the Abbott Elementary staff was heading to a karaoke bar to let off steam, our first thought was: Please let Sheryl Lee Ralph sing! And while we consider which love duet may be awaiting Janine (Quinta Brunson) and Gregory (Tyler James Williams), the outing is also eventful for Jacob (Chris Perfetti), who encounters an old friend.

Mythic Quest

Another strong stand-alone episode of the video-game workplace comedy focuses on that annoying influencer Pootie Shoe (Elisha Henig), who’s growing up fast and decides on his 17th birthday that it’s time to rebrand. He’s dropping the “Shoe” and the “butthole” rankings — or so he tells his beleaguered manager (It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia‘s Charlie Day, also an executive producer), who warns the lad, “The streets are littered with the corpses of teen streamers who tried to rebrand.” Henig stars in and wrote the episode, featuring Alanna Ubach as his long-suffering mom Shannon, who indulges her son only so far, when he lobbies for emancipation and reaches out to his distant dad, Ian (Rob McElhenney), for support.

Moana 2

Streaming Premiere

The sequel to 2016’s animated hit got mixed reviews but strong box office as 2024’s third highest-grossing film, making its streaming debut. Auli’i Cravalho and Dwayne Johnson reprise their roles as Moana and the demigod Maui, off on a new seafaring journey.

Good Cop/Bad Cop

9/8c

The newest in a wave of comedic procedurals heads to the woods of Eden Vale, where a fledgling filmmaker is making a horror short based on a local urban legend, “The Butcher.” When the leading lady goes missing, sibling detectives Lou (Leighton Meester) and Henry (Luke Cook) investigate, though both are distracted by potential love interests.

