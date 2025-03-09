Like Sands Through the Hourglass… For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our Days of our Lives Newsletter:

Thanks to Deidre Hall and her poignant portrayal of Dr. Marlena Evans, Days of Our Lives viewers were reminded last week that it’s often more compelling to witness characters try to hide their pain. Watching someone hold back the tears can provide a more intimate viewing experience than excessive sobbing. That’s certainly how we felt watching Marlena grapple with the reality that her beloved husband John (the late, great Drake Hogestyn) is now missing after going on an assignment.

Days opened an episode last week by treating viewers to one of Hall and Hogestyn’s most iconic moments. This was back when John still believed he was Roman (the other great love of Marlena’s life). They reunited in the fog on the pier in a scene that gave us “all the feels” — before that expression was used. John couldn’t believe his eyes. Had Marlena really come back into his life after being presumed dead in a plane crash over four years earlier? The answer was yes. The reunion was magical and romantic and everything Days fans hoped to see.

Today, Marlena continues to be many things to many people — wife, mother, friend, and psychiatrist. In these recent episodes, Hall shined as she played all of these aspects of her beloved character. She maintained professional composure as much as possible as she was in her office, clinging to the belief that no news could be good news. Alas, her instincts and heart are telling her a different story.

Brady (Eric Martsolf) visited his stepmom to get her advice on Ava (Tamara Braun), but he quickly realized that something was amiss. Marlena slowly opened up to Brady about what was going on with John. She was torn between leaning on Brady for support and not wanting to burden him with her fears. Ultimately, she was grateful to have his support. “I’m so glad you’re here with me today!” a teary Marlena told Brady.

Next, Marlena met all too briefly (at least on-screen) with Belle (Martha Madison), the living embodiment of John and Marlena’s love. “It’s about your dad,” Marlena gently told her daughter.

Later in the week, Marlena was back in her office and took a more proactive role in trying to get some good news about John. “Tell him I called… again,” Marlena firmly said while talking to a representative at the ISA in her attempt to reach Shane Donovan (Charles Shaughnessy). “My missing husband has dedicated his life to your agency.”

On paper, Marlena’s words sounded harsh and impatient, but Hall played Marlena’s frustration and pain over not knowing what was going on. The waiting truly is the hardest part. Marlena clearly wanted the ISA to have even a fraction of the concern she has for John. She received some much-needed support when Steve (Stephen Nichols), a longtime friend of both her and John’s came by to check on her.

Marlena didn’t want to unload too much on John’s children but she could show more vulnerability and emotional concern with Steve. “Shane won’t return my call,” Marlena shared. “That’s a bad sign, isn’t it?” Steve gave Marlena the ability to live in hope, reminding her that they didn’t know for certain that anything bad had happened. We saw Marlena make every effort to cling to that hope.

Every story that John and Marlena have been given has been, ultimately, a love story. Remember the time she literally put her neck on the line to save John when he was going to be executed by a guillotine? Or how about the time that all signs pointed to Marlena being a serial killer (she wasn’t) and John still loved and defended her? That is love!

“You know what John would do if I’d gone missing?” Marlena rhetorically asked her friend. “He’d be scouring the planet looking for me. That’s exactly what I’m going to do!”

While Hall had played Marlena feeling somewhat helpless, we saw another side to her as Marlena made the decision to take action. “I’m tired of waiting,” she said. “I’m going to find out where my husband is.” She added that if Steve tried to stop her, he’d be wasting her time.

Hall took Marlena from showing great strength to sincere vulnerability when Steve said he was going with her.

The determined “Doc” picked up a photo of John on her desk and promised with a hopeful smile, “All right…I’m coming for you!”

In the upcoming weeks, viewers will follow Marlena on her journey to find John. Unlike the flashback reunion we saw, we know this time that Hogestyn’s real-life passing will dictate a different outcome.

However, we have no doubt that Marlena’s love for John will shine through as it always has. Brava to Hall for bringing strength, dignity, and vulnerability to the prelude to what will be one of her most challenging and emotionally charged stories!

Days of Our Lives, streaming, Peacock