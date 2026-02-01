When calls the prequel! Hallmark+ is putting the finishing touches on Hope Valley: 1874, a prequel series to Hallmark Channel hit When Calls the Heart, and we’re getting a first look at Season 1.

In a new trailer, viewers meet Rebecca Clarke, played by One Tree Hill alum Bethany Joy Lenz, as she and her 11-year-old daughter, Olivia, played by Firefly Lane’s Roan Curtis, venture from big-town Chicago to the rugged Western Canadian frontier.

As the journey turns perilous, the mother-and-daughter duo meet the guarded local rancher Tom Moore, played by Saving Hope’s Benjamin Ayres. “Grit alone isn’t going to save you on the frontier,” he tells them.

And soon, the traveling parties arrives at the community that will become Hope Valley, née Coal Valley, the setting of When Calls the Heart.

“Despite Rebecca’s best intentions to remain unattached, the future she dreams of for her and her daughter along with the people she meets in this fledgling town … ultimately compel her to put down roots and make a fresh start.”

The trailer also gives us glimpses of Jill Hennessy (Crossing Jordan) as Hattie Quinn, a tenacious pioneer woman, and Lachlan Quarmby (Providence Falls) as Constable Alexander Vaughn, one of the first members of the newly created Royal Canadian Mounted Police.

And we see sparks between Rebecca and Tom. “I’m looking to build something that lasts,” Tom says in the trailer.

“So am I,” Rebecca responds.

Hallmark+ explained in a previous press release that Hope Valley: 1874 — which debut new episodes on Thursdays after its series premiere — will “feature the adventurous ranchers, gold prospectors, and early pioneers who worked together to navigate and embrace the changes of a new era and ultimately build a small, close-knit community in the rugged and hopeful pioneer era.”

Added Hallmark Media programming head Michelle Vicary, “We’re excited for the Hearties to join us as we tell this rich origin story filled with the kind of heart, community and hope they know and love.”

Hope Valley: 1874, Series Premiere, Saturday, March 21, Hallmark+