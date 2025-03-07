‘Swamp People’ Star Cheyenne ‘Pickle’ Wheat Shares Pregnancy Update

Cheyenne ‘Pickle’ Wheat might be 34 weeks pregnant, but that hasn’t slowed the Swamp People star down when it comes to hunting and working.

The reality star took to her Instagram page on Sunday (March 2), where she showed off a photo of her baby bump while raking leaves in the yard.

“Scammers be like: 34 weeks pregnant, still looking for a good man! 🤣🤣” she captioned the post. “When in reality, my husband made me take this picture so the kids will think I was cool once upon a time. Y’all stay safe out there and just know that we’re happy over here raising dogs and babies.”

Wheat announced she was pregnant with her second child back in October, about a month after she and Joshua Kippes, an emergency medical technician, tied the knot. The couple’s wedding aired on Season 16 of Swamp People in the February 20 episode, which featured veteran hunter Troy Landry balancing filling his gator tags and officiating the wedding.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cheyenne Pickle Wheat (@cheyenne_pickle_wheat)

She and Kippes already have a daughter named Maemi, and Kippes has a son from a previous relationship.

The pregnancy hasn’t stopped Wheat from hunting; on February 25, she shared a clip of herself hunting a turkey, writing, “If you’re not out there dipping your toes in the creek, are you even a turkey hunter?!” Two days later, she shared a video of herself enjoying a sandwich while fishing.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cheyenne Pickle Wheat (@cheyenne_pickle_wheat)

Fans jumped into Wheat’s Instagram comments to share their well wishes, with one user writing, “U are too cute!! Best wishes on your new addition!! Loved your wedding episode.”

“You rock that pregnant belly, so cute,” said another.

“Loved the wedding show! Beautiful! This photo is everything of you being you and being happy living your life,” another added.

Another wrote, “Sweet baby bump!”

“Irl I was mowing the grass in Arizona in September at 39 weeks! YGG you’re the coolest!” one fan added.

“You’re so cute. Beautiful,” wrote another user.

“Gorgeous woman just putting out them babies,” added another.