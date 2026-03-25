‘Swamp People’: Don Brewer & Calum Landry Capture Giant Legendary Gator

What To Know Don Brewer and Calum Landry landed the legendary “Methuselah.”

Kallie Edgar proved herself by running lines solo.

Leron Jones and Anthony “Porkchop” Williams successfully completed a tag deal.

The hunters on Swamp People have five days left in the season to deliver big numbers. During the March 25 episode of the History Channel series, it wasn’t just about quantity for many of the teams. Some duos were on the hunt for some big catches while Leron Jones and Anthony “Porkchop” Williams just wanted to get on the board as they brokered a tag deal. Plus, Kallie Edgar looks to impress her dad and grandfather as she goes it alone for the first time. Speaking of family, Troy Landry brings his mom onboard.

Read on to find out how things went.

Bruce Mitchell and Anna Ribbeck were catching small gators in low waters. However, their luck changed as Anna saw a line down. Bruce could tell it’s a big gator by the water activity. Anna grabbed tightly and struggled to get it up. Bruce was readying to shoot, but the gator broke free. They have yet to catch a beast over 12 feet this season, so this was their chance. They decided to set a bunch of lines and work to get it tomorrow. The next morning they once again saw a gator line down. It was an eight-footer, but not the one that broke their line. They spotted what turned out to be the culprit, a 13-footer! A record for the two of them together. They headed out later that night to go frogging and celebrate their accomplishment.

Troy Landry and Cheyenne “Pickle” Wheat have also been slowed down by low water. Troy was frustrated. Although things picked up on a high note, he still wanted to motivate his deckhand to pick up the pace. He said he wanted to bring his mom along. “My mama could do better,” Troy told Pickle. He continued, “She is 81, but I think she could do better than blank, blank.” He followed through by bringing mom on for a trip. It’s something she had been asking about, so Troy wanted to be a good son and fulfill her wish.

Expectations were high. “You better tighten up or this is your replacement,” Troy said to Pickle. Mom got her first crack at hunting by grabbing the gun and firing while her son coached from the sidelines. The water splashed her clothes and face, even getting a little blood on her. She even helped bring the catch on the boat. It turned out to be close to an eight-footer. Tory’s colleague Tony came by and brought her some flowers. Troy dubbed him the “swamp florist” Pickle liked seeing the more tender side of her boss watching him interact with his mom. The three took a break for some snacks including lollipops. It was a successful day.

Joey Edgar and his daughter Kallie finished a trip with 11 gators. Joey was feeling good about their season with 50 tags more than last year. He was ready to finish strong. Their celebration didn’t last long when Joey received a call that the ice machine was down at the family restaurant St. Mary Seafood. Without it working, they would have to shut down. It was important for him to help get it fixed. That meant Kallie had to run lines solo the next day. She saw this as a chance to prove herself. She immediately caught a gator on the first line. That gave her the confidence to keep going, but also an idea that it would be a tough go without a second. She powered through filling the tags knowing her dad would be proud.

Don Brewer and his deckhand Calum Landry were headed back to the dock, but couldn’t pass up the chance at a last giant. The duo looked to bag a bull gator before the day was done. It was then they went from hunters to the hunted when they felt a gator may have banged on their boat. Don thought it might be Methuselah, among the most legendary and oldest gators in the area. “It was like a submarine hit,” Don said. They tussled with a more than eight-footer, but not their guy. The two end up finding their “white whale,” a 13-footer. This was a big day for Brewer, who called Methuselah a Landry legend that went back generations.

Leron Jones and Anthony “Porkchop” Williams were on the docks looking at one of their final hunts of the season. They ran into someone who was looking to get five tags filled. He made a proposition with the two that if they completed the mission, he’d give them another 15 in return. Leron was worried the low water could make that easier said than done, but took on the task. The pressure was on to deliver, and they’d get a nice reward at the end. Their 10-footer gave them confidence they might be able to do it. There was a rough patch, but they filled the quota asked. They even nabbed a 11-footer to finish, giving them 15 more tags for the season.

Swamp People, Wednesdays, 8/7c, History Channel