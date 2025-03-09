Why Oliver Stark Wants ‘9-1-1’s Buck to Cross Over to ‘Will Trent’

Angela Bassett‘s Athena Grant is once again boarding a cruise ship, in a 9-1-1 and Doctor Odyssey crossover airing on the latter with the March 20 episode. She’s the only one from 9-1-1 heading over, Oliver Stark believes, but when TV Insider spoke with him about the midseason premiere, we had to find out on which ABC show he thinks Buck would have the most fun.

“So I’ve never seen it, but I just saw a trailer for Will Trent. That thing looks really fun. I think I could see Buck running around with him getting into some chaos and exploring Buck’s crime-fighting side hobby,” Stark said. “So yeah, as I say, I haven’t actually watched the show, but the new trailer for their season makes the show look really great and fun. So send me over there.”

Stark was part of 9-1-1‘s previous crossovers, with The Bachelor in Season 7 and, along with Aisha Hinds (Hen) and Ryan Guzman (Eddie), over on the spinoff Lone Star in its second season.

Bassett heads to Doctor Odyssey for its March 20 episode, and it’s Casino Week aboard the ship. The logline teases, “Unexpected guest Athena Grant suspects two passengers are targeting the ship’s vault. Enlisting Max’s [Joshua Jackson] help, Athena raises the stakes in a dangerous game where not everyone will end up with a winning hand.”

It’s going to be Athena’s second time involved in an investigation on a cruise ship in as many years; in 9-1-1 Season 7, the first on ABC after moving over from Fox, her and Bobby’s (Peter Krause) honeymoon was anything but relaxing. Instead, it involved pirates, a bomb, and the ship capsizing, all while the couple had to save themselves, each other, and other passengers.

Which shows would you like to see 9-1-1 and its characters cross over to? Let us know in the comments section below.

9-1-1, Thursdays, 8/7c, ABC