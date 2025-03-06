Warning: The following post contains discussions of suicide.

Country music legend Naomi Judd had a complicated relationship with her daughters Wynonna Judd and Ashley Judd over the years. She was on good terms with both of her daughters before she died by suicide on April 30, 2022, though, and undoubtedly left behind an incredible legacy.

All of this will be explored in the upcoming Lifetime documentary event The Judd Family: Truth Be Told. Scroll down for everything we know about the special event so far.

When does The Judd Family: Truth Be Told premiere?

The four-hour documentary will air from May 10-11 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Lifetime. The premiere will be timed to Mother’s Day weekend in honor of Naomi’s special relationship with her two daughters.

What is The Judd Family: Truth Be Told about?

The documentary will profile “one of the greatest country music families of our time,” according to a press release.

“The Judd Family: Truth Be Told reveals the complex story of the Judds including their triumphs and tragedies across several decades,” Lifetime revealed. “From Naomi’s beginnings in Kentucky as a young teen mom, then known as Dianna, struggling to survive with her young daughters, the doc illustrates how the famous country music mother-daughter duo of Naomi and Wynonna Judd came to be and where Ashley stood at the height of Naomi and Wynonna’s fame. Untold truths emerge, illustrating what tied them together, and what also drove them apart.”

Who will appear in The Judd Family: Truth Be Told?

Ashley and Wynonna will be giving exclusive interviews for the documentary, as will Naomi’s widower Larry Strickland. Other close family members and “those who knew Naomi best,” including friends and colleagues, will also appear as talking heads. Reba McEntire and Don Potter are two of the friends who will pop up in the doc.

Additionally, viewers will get to see rare family footage and photos, unreleased songs, and voicemails that the Judd women left for one another over the years. Alexandra Dean directed the documentary special.

If you or anyone you know is having suicidal thoughts, please contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255) or dial 988. If you or a loved one are in immediate danger, call 911.